2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster rankings: #4-1

As the regular season approaches, our countdown of the Detroit Red Wings‘ roster has come to a close. Could this be the season when Detroit finally makes its long-awaited return to the postseason, a journey that has eluded them since 2016?

Our Red Wings roster countdown has reached the finish line!

No. 4: F Lucas Raymond

Raymond certainly experienced the dreaded sophomore slump at various junctures this season with the Red Wings, tallying only 45 points compared to his impressive rookie season, where he notched 57 points and garnered attention for the Calder Trophy. However, it's worth noting that he has recently reached the legal drinking age in the USA, signifying that there is ample time for him to refine his offensive skills and establish more consistency in his game.

No. 3: F Alex DeBrincat

DeBrincat was acquired by the Red Wings from Ottawa in a trade that involved sending forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Senators. This acquisition provides the Red Wings with arguably their most significant goal-scoring threat since Marian Hossa‘s impressive 40-goal season during his lone year in Detroit in 2008-09.

No. 2: D Moritz Seider

Similar to his teammate Lucas Raymond, Seider encountered some challenges during his second NHL season, a phase that many players experience. Impressively, he led the team with an average of 23:08 minutes of ice time, and his performance notably improved after he was paired with Jake Walman later in the season. Seider has firmly established himself as one of Detroit's cornerstone players.

No. 1: F Dylan Larkin

The Red Wings' captain, hailing from Michigan, achieved a remarkable career-high with 79 points last season for Detroit. His outstanding performance earned him an eight-year contract extension, underlining his status as the face of the team and confirming his commitment for the long term.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The 2023-24 NHL regular season is right around the corner The Detroit Red Wings are poised to make a return to the playoffs after several years looking at the outside in Our latest Red Wings roster countdown has reached the finish line

Bottom Line: Our Red Wings roster countdown is complete

Here you have it, Detroit sports fans! Our Red Wings roster countdown is now complete.

Will the current Red Wings roster be enough to carry them to the postseason for the first time since 2016?