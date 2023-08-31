2023 Detroit Lions Practice Squad: Team Signs 10 players

Detroit Lions Practice Squad: Team Signs 10 players

The Detroit Lions have bolstered their roster depth by announcing the signing of nine players to their practice squad, in addition to one international practice squad signing. After the NFL's decision to expand practice squad rosters to 16 players a couple of seasons ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have kept the same roster numbers for two successive seasons. The current rule allows up to six players with unlimited NFL experience. On top of that, there's a mechanism in place where teams can protect up to four players weekly, making them off-limits for other teams.

Which Players did the Detroit Lions Add to their Practice Squad?

The inclusion of players like LB Trevor Nowaske, with his exceptional movement skills, and DL Chris Smith from Notre Dame, who boasts versatility, underlines the Lions' strategy. Also noteworthy is T Max Pircher, an addition from the NFL's International Player Pathway program. Not to forget the impressive WR Dylan Drummond, whose impeccable skills during the spring and preseason secured his spot.

Adding depth to the roster are T Connor Galvin, known for his solid training camp performance, and S Brandon Joseph from Notre Dame, who possesses commendable ball-hawking skills. The list further includes CB Chase Lucas, WR Maurice Alexander, with his prowess as a punt returner, G Kayode Awosika, bringing experience to the offensive line, and K Michael Badgley, providing insurance as a kicker.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions strengthen their line-up by signing nine practice squad players, with an additional international signing, adapting to the expanded NFL roster rules. Key additions include the versatile LB Trevor Nowaske, the undrafted but promising DL Chris Smith, and the talented international pick T Max Pircher. Additionally, WR Dylan Drummond has been recognized for his stellar spring and preseason performances. The team's strategic player choices demonstrate their intention to balance experience with budding talent, ensuring a flexible and deep squad for the upcoming season.

Bottom Line – More to Come

A team is only as good as its strategy, and the Detroit Lions front office, led by Brad Holmes, is demonstrating foresight and adaptability with these practice squad signings. Drawing from both local talent and the international player pathway program, they're making a statement about their commitment to growth, versatility, and depth. With that being said, Holmes still has room to add more players to the Lions practice squad and it would be shocking if he does not do that.