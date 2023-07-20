2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp: NEW position battle results in BOLD prediction

The suspension of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams due to a violation of the NFL's Gambling Policy created a need for a short-term solution. In response, the Lions have made a move, trading for wide receiver Denzel Mims from the New York Jets. With Mims now joining Lions training camp in Allen Park, a fresh position battle has emerged. This competition will be between Mims and veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who was signed by the Lions during the offseason.

A New Position Battle Emerges

Prior to Wednesday night, the Lions starting wide receiver situation seemed pretty much set in stone, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jones Jr., who would fill in until JAMO returns in Week 7. However, the addition of Mims brings a new dynamic to the team, as he is a much faster field-stretching option for QB Jared Goff on the outside.

The Veteran Is Favored

While Mims brings exciting potential to the table, he has much to prove before securing a starting position. Jones, a seasoned veteran, is the clear favorite for the starting job, and Mims, who has superb speed (4.38 40-yard dash) and jumping ability (37.5 inches), will have to ball out in camp to win the job.

Bold Prediction

Mims' tenure with the Jets did not reach its full potential, leaving questions about whether a new beginning will unlock his abilities. Despite Jones' favored status, here's where the BOLD prediction comes in. Given the fresh start with the Lions, I predict that Mims will have an impressive training camp, forcing the team to consider starting him in Week 1.

Key Points

Detroit Lions suspend WR Jameson Williams for six games.

Lions acquire Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.

Mims and Marvin Jones Jr. engage in a position battle for the starting role.

Mims' addition provides the Lions with a younger and faster option at wide receiver.

Jones is the favorite, but Mims aims to prove his worth during training camp.

The BOLD prediction suggests Mims could start in Week 1.

Bottom Line – A High-Stakes Showdown

As training camp is nearly set to begin in Allen Park, the battle between Denzel Mims and Marvin Jones Jr. is about to intensify, with both players eager to secure the starting role. Jones' seasoned experience gives him an edge, but Mims' potential for growth and his desire to make a strong impression provides a compelling storyline. The final decision regarding the starting lineup will be eagerly anticipated by Lions fans and football enthusiasts alike, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead. Do you think Mims can beat out Jones for the starting gig?