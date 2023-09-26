2023 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions move back into Top 10 after beating Falcons

After beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Detroit Lions lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, which caused them to fall out of the Top 10 in most of the NFL Power Rankings. But, on Sunday, the Lions stormed back with an impressive performance against the previously 2-0 Atlanta Falcons, and now they find themselves skyrocketing in the rankings once again.

Where do the Detroit Lions Rank in the 2023 NFL Power Rankings?

NFL.com: No. 7

Via Eric Edholm:

“I have a feeling the defense we saw getting worked over by Seattle in Week 2 is not going to be the unit we see for most of the season. The performance the defense put forth in Week 3 against Atlanta is more like it. Though the Falcons don’t yet have a dominant offense, they pose unique challenges for many defenses. Atlanta tried attacking DBs Jerry Jacobs and Brian Branch after their Week 2 coverage challenges, but both stepped up and played well. In the Lions’ first outing without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Branch had a whale of a game; he could be one of this defense’s most important players soon.”

ESPN: No. 8

Via Eric Woodyard:

“The Lions’ offense is off to yet another strong start, scoring 20 or more points in 12 straight games dating back to last season. However, the ground attack could be more efficient. Yes, the Lions are averaging the 11th-most rushing yards per game (111.7) through Week 3, but it has taken them a lot of carries with just 3.6 yards per rush attempt (ranked 25th in NFL). Veteran David Montgomery (thigh) was sidelined for Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons, while rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is still trying to find a groove. “He’ll only get better with time, and with reps he just will,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said of Gibbs.”

The Athletic: No. 7

Via Josh Kendall:

“In Year 8, Jared Goff has found his people. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have thrown their full support behind Goff, and so far this year he is fifth in the league in passing yards (819) and sixth in passer rating (101.6).”

MMQB: No. 8

Via Connor Orr:

“Jared Goff’s throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown before the half was a thing of beauty, and emblematic of the fact that he’s a legitimate top-10 passer in this league. The Lions’ pass rush came alive against a shaky and, surprisingly, not overschemed Desmond Ridder. While Goff’s fourth quarter interception was costly, Dan Campbell could finally lean on a situation where his defense could provide the counter punch.“