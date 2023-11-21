2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Detroit Lions continue quest for No. 1 spot

What a thrilling victory! The Detroit Lions delivered an exhilarating performance, securing a nail-biting 31-26 win against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field this Sunday. This crucial victory propels the Lions to an impressive 8-2 record, maintaining their position as the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoff standings. As we approach Week 12 of the 2023 NFL regular season, it's the perfect time to dive into the latest NFL Power Rankings and explore the Lions' current standing in the league.

What are the NFL Power Rankings for Week 12?

“Jared Goff turned into a pumpkin against the Bears on Sunday, but the Detroit Lions battled for four quarters to overcome a multi-score deficit in the final 15 minutes to beat their division rivals.”

ESPN: No. 4

“The Lions are off to their best start since 1962, and sitting comfortably atop the NFC North standings in position to win their first division title since 1993. Goff has been a major factor this season, as he has continued to revitalize his career under coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Goff has 2,743 passing yards through 10 games this season as well as 16 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. The next thing he has to prove is whether he can lead the team in the playoffs.”

The Athletic: No. 3

“The Lions scored 17 points in the final 2:59 Sunday, and it’s that offense that makes them so dangerous. They are second in the league in yards per game (399.6) and fifth in scoring (27.2) but only 17th in red-zone touchdown efficiency (52.9 percent) so there’s still room for growth. The Lions, who are 16-4 in their last 20, haven’t started a season this well since 1962.”

USA Today: No. 6

“A team that has zero NFC North crowns to its credit has won seven consecutive divisional games for the first time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. They can run that streak to eight on Thanksgiving by beating Green Bay.”