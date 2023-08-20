2024 MLB Little League Classic will feature the Detroit Tigers

The 2024 MLB Little League Classic will the be 7th edition of MLB clubs playing at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Next season, it will be the Detroit Tigers taking on the New York Yankees in the event.

The MLB Little League Classic first debuted in 2017

For those looking for more information on the annual event, take a look below at a brief description of the festivities from the first edition that took place in 2017.

“The inaugural MLB Little League Classic launched successfully in 2017 with Major Leaguers from the Pittsburgh Pirates & St. Louis Cardinals spending time with Little Leaguers in a full, fun day-long celebration of baseball. Upon arrival in Williamsport, players from the teams took in the sights, sounds and action of the Little League World Series. That evening, they were able to demonstrate their skills and inspire the attentive Little Leaguers at Bowman Field. There was a winner for each MLB game, but what mattered most that entire day is that a bond was formed between all those who participated – no better evidence than the handshake line that the Major Leaguers formed following each of the contests.”

The Tigers and Yankees will be featured in 2024

The news was announced by the Tigers on their social media account earlier this afternoon that they'd be taking part in the 7th edition of the annual event next year.

Bottom Line: We can't wait for Detroit to headline next year's event!

By all accounts, this annual MLB event has been nothing short of a success and a massive boon in the community of Williamsport.

We're already looking forward to seeing the Tigers and Yankees play one another next year in Pennsylvania!