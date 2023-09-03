3 Detroit Lions change jersey numbers in advance of matchup vs. Chiefs

In what might be seen as a mixture of superstition, strategy, or sheer swagger, three Detroit Lions players are starting the 2023 season with new jersey numbers. As the Lions prepare to tackle the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs this coming Thursday, they've made sure their look will be just as fresh as their gameplay.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Which Detroit Lions Have New Numbers?

Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater, who as we previously reported, has now donned No. 10, possibly hoping to channel some of the magic of former greats who wore that number. Meanwhile, CB Jerry Jacobs has slipped into No. 23, and Steven Gilmore has taken on No. 24. Are these mere aesthetics, or do they hint at deeper meanings? Time will tell.

Resurgence of the Roaring Lions

The Lions' end-of-season performance in 2022 showed that this is a team on the rise. Winning eight of their final 10 games isn't a small feat, and that kind of momentum can be a game-changer, quite literally. The anticipation around this squad is palpable, not just among the fans, but throughout the league. The Lions are the odds-on favorites to win the NFC North this coming season and for a good reason.

It’s not just about momentum. It’s about a team that’s found its groove, its spirit, and perhaps most crucially, its identity. And with these jersey changes, perhaps they're signaling a fresh start or even a renewed sense of purpose.

If they do pull off the division win, it will be their first time since 1993. And while jersey numbers might seem minor in the grand scheme of things, in sports, mental edges, symbolic acts, and superstitions can sometimes be just the nudge a team needs.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Teddy Bridgewater, Jerry Jacobs, and Steven Gilmore have changed their jersey numbers to 10, 23, and 24 respectively, possibly signaling a fresh start for the Lions. The Lions are on an upward trajectory, winning eight of their last 10 games in 2022, making them favorites to clinch the NFC North title. The Lions face a formidable opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs for their 2023 season opener, but they’re showcasing confidence and readiness for the challenge ahead.

Bottom Line: The Chiefs Challenge

All these changes and momentum are well and good, but let's not forget who's waiting in the wings. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't just any team; they're the reigning Super Bowl champs. And while the Lions have been impressive, the Chiefs are a test of a different caliber.

However, with these changes, the Detroit Lions aren't just signaling to their fans; they're sending a message to the Chiefs and the entire NFL: “We're ready. We're new. And we're coming for the top.”