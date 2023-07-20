When you look up and down any 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction article that is floating around, you quickly notice that there are fewer weak links than there have been in previous seasons. Because of that, it is difficult for an undrafted rookie free agent to make the team. That being said, there is a trio of UDFAs who could crack the lineup out of camp. Those players, according to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, are RB Mohamed Ibrahim, CB Starling Thomas V, and WR Dylan Drummond.

3 Detroit Lions UDFAs who could crack 53-man roster

Here is what Twentyman has to say about Ibrahim, Thomas, and Drummond having a shot at making the Detroit Lions 53-man roster, followed by my thoughts on each.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim

At 5-foot-8 and 203 pounds, Ibrahim has a little different bowling ball low-to-the-ground run style than anyone else in the room. He showed an ability to catch the football in the spring and will have a shot to win the No. 3 or No. 4 running back spot in camp. My Thoughts: Ever since the moment the Lions signed Ibrahim, I have been telling anyone who will listen that I believe he will win the No. 3 RB job out of camp. That being said, in order to do so, Ibrahim will have to prove that he can contribute to special teams. If he cannot rise up and do that, he will. have a very tough time making the 53-man roster.

CB Starling Thomas V

He had a really impressive spring and will look to carry that over into camp. He competes hard and got his hands on a lot of footballs in OTAs and minicamp. He has a good shot to earn a reserve role at CB. My Thoughts: Thomas is a player that many believed would be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he obviously was not. According to multiple reports, he looked really good in OTAs and minicamp, and if he can duplicate his efforts in training camp, the Detroit Lions will have a tough time not putting him on the roster.

WR Dylan Drummond

Drummond was actually a tryout player that got signed, and I thought he had a really nice spring. He runs really nice routes and found himself open a lot. With Jameson Williams suspended the first seven games of the season, there could be one extra receiver spot open to begin the year. My Thoughts: My guess is that Twentyman wrote this article prior to the news breaking that the Lions had traded for WR Denzel Mims. That being said, if Drummond balls out during camp and Mims played like he did with the Jets, the rookie could have a chance. That being said, I would really be surprised if Drummond makes the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster out of camp.

Key Points

The 2023 Detroit Lions roster is notably stronger, making it challenging for undrafted rookie free agents (UDFAs) to secure a spot. Three UDFAs with a potential to make the team are RB Mohamed Ibrahim, CB Starling Thomas V, and WR Dylan Drummond, as highlighted by Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com. Mohamed Ibrahim, with his unique running style and receiving ability, could claim the No. 3 or No. 4 running back position, but his chances may depend on his performance in special teams. Starling Thomas V impressed during OTAs and minicamp, making a strong case for a reserve role at cornerback. Although Dylan Drummond showed promise during the spring, the acquisition of WR Denzel Mims and other factors may affect his chances of making the roster.

Bottom Line: An Uphill Battle

The 2023 Detroit Lions roster is stacked with much more talent than is has had in past years, making it tough for undrafted rookies to secure a spot. However, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, CB Starling Thomas V, and WR Dylan Drummond have stood out and have potential opportunities to crack the 53-man roster. Their performance during training camp will be crucial in determining their fate, as they compete for spots alongside established players and recent acquisitions. The competition will be fierce, and these UDFAs will need to prove their worth to make their NFL dreams a reality.