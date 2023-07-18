2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles: No. 3 Running Back spots up for grabs

As the Detroit Lions training camp approaches, the excitement and anticipation among fans are palpable. The team's roster has seen significant improvements, leading to fierce competition during camp. In this edition of the 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles, the focus is on the No. 3 running back position, which remains up for grabs.

While David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are solid options as the top two running backs, the battle for the third spot is where things get interesting. The contenders for the RB3 role include Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, and UDFA Mohamed Ibrahim. All eyes are on this position battle as the Lions search for the most deserving player to fill the crucial RB3 role.

The Contenders

Craig Reynolds, the incumbent, struggled with injuries last season, impacting his playing time.

Jermar Jefferson, the third back in 2021, faced a season-ending injury after appearing in seven games.

Mohamed Ibrahim, an undrafted free agent, stands out as one of the most talented contenders for the RB3 position.

Key Points

I predict Mohamed Ibrahim as the potential winner, but the competition is fierce and may lead to surprises.

The Verdict

In my opinion, this will be the most highly contested position battle on the team, and I would not be at all surprised to see either one of the three aforementioned contenders win the RB 3 gig to start the season. I am still going to stick with my guns and go with Ibrahim to win the job, but I am certainly on the fence more than ever!

Bottom Line – A Decision Worth Watching

As training camp unfolds, all eyes will be on the running back position, particularly the battle for the No. 3 spot. The Lions' coaching staff will have their work cut out for them as they assess the performances of Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, and Mohamed Ibrahim. The competition promises excitement, surprises, and ultimately, the selection of a player who will complement the Lions' offensive firepower and contribute to their pursuit of success in the upcoming season.