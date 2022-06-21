We are just over a month away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp and there are a few players who could find themselves on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the 2022 season.

First of all, let’s review how the PUP list rules work.

Physically unable to perform (PUP) is a roster designation used in the National Football League (NFL) for players who suffered injuries during football-related activities prior to the start of training camp. Players on the PUP list may participate in team meetings, and use team training and medical facilities, but cannot practice with their team. There are two separate PUP lists: an active PUP list used prior to the start of the regular season, and a reserve PUP list used during the regular season.

Active/PUP

A player who, as a result of football-related injuries, is unable to take part in training camp practices may be assigned to the active/PUP list at the start of camp. Players can be moved off the PUP list to the active roster at any time prior to the start of the regular season, even after one practice. A player cannot be placed on the PUP list, however, once he has taken the field for a practice or game.

Reserve/PUP

A player who finishes the preseason still on the PUP list can then be moved to the reserve/PUP list. Such players must sit out the first six weeks of the regular season. At that point, teams have a five-week window in which to allow the player to begin practicing; from the day the player begins practicing, teams have an additional 21-day window in which to decide whether to activate the player to the 53-man roster. If either of those deadlines pass, the player must remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

3 Detroit Lions who could land on PUP list

As we approach training camp, there are currently three players who are in jeopardy of starting off on the Active/PUP list and two of those players are rookies. Those players are as follows:

WR Jameson Williams

TE James Mitchell

EDGE Romeo Okwara

Now, it is important to remember was we included earlier in this article. All three of these players could start off on the Active/PUP list for training camp and then be removed once they are cleared for full practice.

That being said, if any of those players are moved to the Reserve/PUP list to start the season, they will be forced to miss the first six weeks of the 2022 regular season.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that none of the players listed above have to miss six games.

