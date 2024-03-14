3 Free Agent Safeties the Detroit Lions Should Consider

The possibility of a Diggs reunion with the Detroit Lions has become more plausible with Gardner-Johnson’s departure to the Eagles. Diggs, who is familiar with the Lions organization, could provide valuable experience and leadership to the secondary. Despite a lower grade of 55.1 from Pro Football Focus for the 2023 season, Diggs’ overall skills and veteran presence could make him a valuable addition to the Lions’ defense.

At just 24 years old, Curl has shown promise and could be a long-term solution for the Lions at safety. His Pro Football Focus grade of 66.6 for the 2023 season indicates a so-so performance, but his youth and potential make him an intriguing option for the Lions to consider.

Having spent many years with the Chicago Bears, Jackson is no stranger to the NFC North. His familiarity with the division could be an asset to the Lions. With a Pro Football Focus grade of 58.6 for the 2023 season, Jackson brings experience and a competitive edge to the table. His addition could provide the Lions with a seasoned playmaker in their secondary.

The Lions’ search for safety in free agency will be a key storyline to follow as they look to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season. Each of these three safeties offers unique attributes that could help strengthen the Lions’ defensive backfield.