Detroit Pistons C Jalen Duren joins Wilt Chamberlain in NBA record books

Detroit Pistons center was so good on Wednesday night that he joined Wilt Chamberlain in the record books!

Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman to sign with Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions just lost one of their best players on special teams to and NFC foe.

Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik

The Detroit Red Wings just announced a roster move to bolster their lineup for tonight's game against the Coyotes.
W.G. Brady

3 Free Agent Safeties the Detroit Lions Should Consider

Lions Notes

Here are a few Free free agent safeties Brad Holmes could consider

The 2024 NFL free agency period is officially underway, and while the Detroit Lions haven’t made the significant splash some fans were hoping for (at least not yet), their roster-building efforts are likely far from over. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson officially signing a multi-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions may be in the market for a safety to bolster their secondary. Here are three free-agent safeties the Lions should consider.

Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs Detroit Lions answer at left guard Zach Zenner explains Detroit Lions Part Ways Detroit Lions Should Sign CB Kendall Fuller Chase Lucas Detroit Lions targeting Christian Wilkins

1. Quandre Diggs

The possibility of a Diggs reunion with the Detroit Lions has become more plausible with Gardner-Johnson’s departure to the Eagles. Diggs, who is familiar with the Lions organization, could provide valuable experience and leadership to the secondary. Despite a lower grade of 55.1 from Pro Football Focus for the 2023 season, Diggs’ overall skills and veteran presence could make him a valuable addition to the Lions’ defense.

At just 24 years old, Curl has shown promise and could be a long-term solution for the Lions at safety. His Pro Football Focus grade of 66.6 for the 2023 season indicates a so-so performance, but his youth and potential make him an intriguing option for the Lions to consider.

Having spent many years with the Chicago Bears, Jackson is no stranger to the NFC North. His familiarity with the division could be an asset to the Lions. With a Pro Football Focus grade of 58.6 for the 2023 season, Jackson brings experience and a competitive edge to the table. His addition could provide the Lions with a seasoned playmaker in their secondary.

The Lions’ search for safety in free agency will be a key storyline to follow as they look to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season. Each of these three safeties offers unique attributes that could help strengthen the Lions’ defensive backfield.

Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell!!!

Brad Holmes reveals exactly what the Detroit Lions are looking for in a cornerback

0
During a recent interview, Brad Holmes revealed what the Detroit Lions are looking for when they evaluate cornerbacks.
Detroit Red Wings’ Joe Veleno Injured After Taking Slapshot to Head [Video]

0
OUCH! Watch as Red Wings F Joe Veleno is hit in the head by a wicked slapshot off the stick of Connor Clifton.
Demarco Murray suggested as next Michigan Football running backs coach

0
A 'Pie in the Sky' candidate has emerged for the Michigan Football program. This one seems pretty unlikely.
Detroit Red Wings Bench Alex Lyon after Horrific Start vs. Sabres

0
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde just benched his goaltender after an absolutely HORRIFIC start vs. the Sabres.
Angry Detroit Red Wings fans demand the removal of Priority Waste uniform patch

0
Angry Detroit Red Wings fans overwhelmingly have voiced their desire to see the Priority Waste jersey patch removed.
W.G. Brady
