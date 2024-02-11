3 Super Bowl Free Agents the Detroit Lions Could Consider Signing

Just two weeks ago, our Detroit Lions held a 24-7 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers, but it was not meant to be as everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Lions and the 49ers took advantage to advance to today's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the Lions will not be participating in their first Super Bowl in franchise history, there are a few players they should be paying close attention to. Here is a list of 3 players between the Chiefs and 49ers who could become unrestricted free agents this coming offseason, that the Detroit Lions could consider signing.

First of all, let's be clear that the Lions will not be signing Chiefs DT Chris Jones, as he will demand more money than Brad Holmes will be willing to shell out to one player in free agency. That said, here are 3 players he could look at very closely during the offseason.

1. CB L’Jarius Sneed – Chiefs

The Lions' secondary has been a glaring area of concern, particularly at the outside cornerback position. L’Jarius Sneed has proven himself as a formidable defender capable of significantly bolstering Detroit's pass defense. His impressive stats, including a passer rating allowed of just 55.9, a completion percentage of 51.9%, and zero touchdowns allowed during the regular season make him a prime candidate. Sneed's ability to disrupt the passing game, evidenced by 14 passes broken up and two interceptions, could provide the Lions with the lockdown cornerback they desperately need.

2. DB Logan Ryan – 49ers

With the secondary requiring depth and leadership, Logan Ryan emerges as a seasoned option. Primarily serving as a nickel or safety, Ryan's experience could be invaluable, especially with uncertainties surrounding players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson. At 33 years old, Ryan could serve as a mentor to rising stars like Brian Branch, offering wisdom and stability to the Lions' defensive backfield. His veteran presence would not only bolster depth but also foster the development of the team's younger talents.

3. G Nick Allegretti – Chiefs

The offensive line, particularly the interior, stands at a crossroads with potential significant changes on the horizon. With Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Kayode Awosika, and Graham Glasgow all on expiring contracts, Nick Allegretti offers an intriguing solution. Allegretti's experience as a reliable backup and his anticipated start at left guard in the Super Bowl in place of Joe Thuney underscore his readiness to step up when called upon. For a Lions team eyeing stability and depth along the offensive line, Allegretti could prove to be a smart, low-risk addition.

Bottom Line

As the Lions aim to build on their near-historic run and address key roster needs, these three Super Bowl free agents represent potential targets who could contribute to the team's aspirations. With careful evaluation and strategic signings, the Lions could position themselves for a deeper playoff push in the upcoming season, bringing them closer to the elusive Super Bowl berth that Detroit longs for.