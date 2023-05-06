The 2023 NFL Draft is behind us and the Detroit Lions have added eight new players to their roster for the upcoming season. But the draft picks are not the only players the Lions are adding to their roster as they have also reportedly agreed to contracts with 14 UDFAs (Click here to see our UDFA Tracker). Most of the UDFAs don't have much of a shot to make the team, but I believe there are a few who have a better shot than others.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to terms with 14 UDFAs in addition to their 8 draft picks for the upcoming season.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim has the best chance among the UDFAs to become the Lions' RB 3 out of the gate with his impressive college record.

S Brandon Joseph and LB Trevor Nowaske are the other two UDFAs with a chance to make the Lions' initial 53-man roster, with Joseph having a higher chance due to the lack of depth in the safety position.

3 UDFAs most likely to make Detroit Lions roster

Here are the three UDFAs who have the best path to make the Lions' initial 53-man roster out of training camp.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim

When I saw the tweet that the Lions had agreed to a deal with Mohamed Ibrahim, I have to admit that I got a little excited. Ibrahim has been a favorite of mine for a while and he has a legit shot to become the Lions' RB 3 out of the gate. While at Minnesota, Ibrahim achieved the impressive feat of being the No. 11 rusher in the history of the Big Ten, with an astounding total of 4,668 yards. In his last season, Ibrahim showcased his exceptional skills by carrying the ball 320 times, accumulating an impressive total of 1,665 yards, and scoring 20 touchdowns. Chance of making team: 70%

S Brandon Joseph

When you look closely at the Detroit Lions' roster, the safety position does not exactly have a ton of depth and Brandon Joseph is a player who I believed Brad Holmes could select in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Yes, the Lions already have Tracy Walker and Kerby Joseph, but Ifeatu Melifonwu is nothing to call home about and C.J. Moore was cut after he violated the NFL's gambling policy. Joseph does not have the best ball skills in the world, but he could help the Lions on special teams. Chance of making team: 40%

LB Trevor Nowaske

Ok, I am not going to lie. I really don't think any other UDFA players have much of a shot to make the team, so I am adding the one player who I will be rooting for the most, Trevor Nowaske out of Saginaw Valley State. Nowaske is all about playing violent, yet under control. He has the athletic ability and the drive to play in the NFL, and he could just squeeze his way onto the roster as a special teams player. Chance of making the team: 10%

Bottom Line: It will not be easy to crack the Detroit Lions roster in 2023

The Lions have added a mix of drafted and undrafted players to their roster for the upcoming season. While most of the UDFAs signed may not have a realistic chance of making the team, RB Mohamed Ibrahim, S Brandon Joseph, and LB Trevor Nowaske stand out as the three players with the best chance to make the cut. It remains to be seen how these new additions will fare in training camp and preseason, but Lions fans can look forward to seeing some fresh faces on the field as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL season. With that being said, the Lions' roster is stronger than it has been in a long time, and it will be difficult for any UDFA to make the team out of training camp.