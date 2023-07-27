As it stands, here on July 26, the Detroit Lions have Nate Sudfeld as their No. 2 quarterback behind starter, Jared Goff. That being said, the Lions are clearly willing to upgrade at the backup quarterback position, as proven by them bringing in free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater for a visit. The Lions could certainly sign Bridgewater in the coming days, but if they do not, Brad Berreman suggests four signal-callers Detroit could trade for.

4 Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could trade for

According to Berreman, the four quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could consider trading for are Malik Willis, Sam Ehlinger, Davis Mills, and Trey Lance. Here are the bullet points of what Berreman had to say about each potential trade target.

Malik Willis

Willis' position in the Titans' roster remains uncertain, despite head coach Mike Vrabel noting his significant improvement since his rookie year.

As rookie Will Levis secures his spot, Willis might be the one to give way in the contest to become Ryan Tannehill's direct backup.

CBS Sports' Chris Trappaso suggests the Detroit Lions as a potential destination for Willis, but his suitability to step in for Goff remains a question; however, he might be equally or more capable than Sudfeld, who also lacks NFL starts.

Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger, despite his performance last season for the Colts, might be cut or traded due to the team's investment in Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew as their future quarterback team.

His overall game statistics were skewed by a particularly poor performance against the New England Patriots, despite showcasing potential in other games with a completion rate above 64 percent in three out of four appearances.

As the Colts decide on their future quarterback strategy, the Detroit Lions should consider Ehlinger as a possible backup for Goff, considering his raw talent and running capabilities.

Davis Mills

Despite showing promising potential in his two seasons with the Texans, Mills has struggled amidst team losses and appears to be sliding down in the depth chart after the team's commitment to C.J. Stroud and the signing of Case Keenum.

Mills' performance experienced a decline last year, resulting in a lower passer rating and leading the league with 15 interceptions over 15 starts.

As the Texans may consider trading Mills, the Lions should keep a watchful eye on his status. In a Hendon Hooker-less scenario, Mills could emerge as a potential candidate for the Lions' future starting quarterback.

Trey Lance

With Brock Purdy's recent recovery, the 49ers might reconsider Trey Lance's position, despite his previous high draft pick, potentially making him a tradeable asset.

Newly added Sam Darnold is poised to be the No. 2 quarterback on the 49ers due to his wealth of experience, further questioning Lance's role.

The Detroit Lions should remain attentive to Lance's situation with the 49ers, preparing for a potential trade opportunity during the preseason.

