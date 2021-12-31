5 Bold predictions for the Detroit Lions in 2022

The season for the Detroit Lions was nothing short of frustrating throughout the first several weeks of the 2021 campaign. And while things haven’t exactly improved in the win-loss column, there have been signs of improvement for the team who certainly gives their all for fiery 1st year head coach Dan Campbell.

What kind of season can they expect in 2022? Let’s take a look at a few predictions for next year.

1. The Lions select DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 2 pick

With the Jacksonville Jaguars likely to land the top overall pick and have a chance to snag Michigan’s own hometown hero Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions will be taking the Oregon defensive end that’s routinely landed in the top 3 of projections, and will help bring balance to the young unit including Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, and Julian Okwara.

2. The Lions will double their win total at the very least

Things didn’t go quite according to plan with Detroit’s schedule this season, dropping their first 11 games of the season before their dramatic victory over the Minnesota Vikings. In 2022, they’ll be facing the likes of the Jaguars and Giants, both of whom they’ll take down. Additionally, they’ll enjoy wins over the Seahawks, who will have a new quarterback, as well as the New York Jets in the season finale.

3. Jalen Reeves-Maybin will earn new contract extension

Among the handful of pending free-agents on the Lions roster includes Jaylen Reeves-Maybin, who has made his case as arguably Detroit’s most important pending UFAs. His new deal will be no less than double the $2.4 million that he’s earning right now.



4. Jared Goff will continue his recent strong play

Jared Goff didn’t exactly get off to the best start with the Lions after being acquired in the franchise-altering Matthew Stafford deal. However, in the recent games that he’s suited up in, he’s looked like the quarterback that was able to help lead the Rams to the Super Bowl. He’ll hit the ground running in 2022.

5. Lions use 2nd 1st round pick to draft wideout Drake London

The Detroit Lions were banged up in 2021, losing several key players on the roster to both injury and COVID-19 protocols. Their second 1st round pick they acquired in the Stafford trade will be used to select help at the wide receiver position, and will be bringing aboard USC’s Drake London, who amassed 1,084 yards on 88 catches in only eight games before an ankle injury.