5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

Review our analysis of 5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring.

We’re now just days away from the NHL Trade Deadline, which takes place at 3:00 PM on March 8. The Detroit Red Wings have been rumored to be in the buyers’ market, breaking a trend that has seen them as sellers in recent years. As GM Steve Yzerman evaluates potential options, acquiring a defenseman with grit and defensive prowess becomes a priority. Such an addition could bolster the Red Wings’ ability to compete in hard-fought games and solidify their position as contenders.

Noah Hanifin

One of the most prominent names anticipated to change teams before Friday afternoon is Noah Hanifin of the Calgary Flames. His addition would fulfill a significant requirement for the Red Wings, offering a crucial injection of physicality to their lineup as they strive towards securing a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. Hanifin’s skill set aligns with Detroit’s needs, making him a compelling target as they navigate the trade market ahead of the deadline. He’s in the final year of his current deal that carries a cap hit of $4,950,000.

Radko Gudas

Radko Gudas, known for his aggressive style of play on the blue line, is currently in his first year with the Anaheim Ducks. Interestingly, his contract was secured by former Red Wings assistant general manager Pat Verbeek. However, the Ducks are embarking on a significant rebuilding phase, suggesting that Gudas may not be a long-term fixture in their plans for future success. With a manageable cap hit of $4 million, Gudas could seamlessly slot into the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup, particularly if they were to consider trading Justin Holl, who hasn’t played since late January. This move could offer Detroit a robust defensive presence while potentially addressing roster needs.

Jake Middleton

Currently playing for the Minnesota Wild, Ryan Middleton is in the second season of his contract, earning $2,450,000 annually. Standing tall at 6’3″, Middleton brings an imposing presence to the ice, known for his physical style of play. Additionally, he possesses the ability to contribute offensively, adding versatility to his skill set.

Joel Edmundson

A seasoned veteran with Stanley Cup-winning experience in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, Joel Edmundson presents an enticing option for the Red Wings. Currently in the final year of his contract with a very reasonable $1.75 million cap hit, acquiring Edmundson could inject some much-needed physicality into Detroit’s lineup. Given his skill set and contract situation, he likely wouldn’t command a hefty price to acquire.

A notable physical defenseman with a right-handed shot, Matt Dumba is anticipated to be available for trade from the Arizona Coyotes, who are currently in rebuild mode. Having spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Wild, Dumba is in his first year with the Coyotes and could potentially bring valuable experience and skill to the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup. His addition would offer depth and stability to Detroit’s defensive corps, particularly on the third pairing.

Bottom Line: Will Steve Yzerman make a move?

The physicality aspect of hockey becomes increasingly crucial, particularly during playoff matchups where every game is fiercely contested. For Detroit to not only secure a playoff berth but also advance, enhancing their physical presence on the ice becomes imperative.

In the playoffs, battles for puck possession, board battles, and net-front battles intensify, requiring teams to possess a physical presence to withstand the rigors of playoff hockey. By bolstering their physicality, the Red Wings can better compete against their opponents and increase their chances of playoff success.