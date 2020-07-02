5 Options if the Washington Redskins change their team name

As you may have heard, it is seeming more and more like the Washington Redskins will be forced to change their team name.
On Thursday, FedEx requested the Redskins change their name after they received pushback from their investors and Nike removed all Redskins merchandise from their online store.
So, if the Redskins do change their team name, what could the new name be?
Here are 5 options:
Skins (as in Pigskins)
Sentinels
Braves (original team name)
Redtails
Warriors
Nation, which of these team names would you prefer?