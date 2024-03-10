5 Players who must STEP UP for Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs

For the most part, the veteran forward has been a consistent positive force for Detroit, offering invaluable leadership and crucial goal-scoring contributions. Perron has managed to find the back of the net once during Dylan Larkin‘s absence, but he will need to amplify his offensive output for the Red Wings to regain their footing in the standings.

Acquired to address a critical need for goal-scoring prowess, Alex DeBrincat ignited the season with a blazing start but has seen his momentum taper off since then. Despite playing 64 games, he has only managed to net 23 goals. Furthermore, he has failed to register a point in Detroit’s last five games, all of which resulted in regulation losses. In essence, he must reignite his scoring touch for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs, as it is the primary reason for his acquisition.

Compher has undoubtedly been a beneficial addition to the Red Wings lineup, notably finding the scoresheet in the recent 5-3 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs, Compher must elevate his performance beyond the current pace of 47 points, particularly in light of his salary.

Regrettably, Copp stands out as one of Detroit’s most disappointing acquisitions in recent history. Despite earning the salary commensurate with a second-line center tasked with delivering consistent offensive contributions, he has frequently endured prolonged stretches without registering a point. Notably, last season saw him wait until mid-November to tally his first goal, a trend that has persisted this season with only 10 goals and 17 assists to his name. Copp’s offensive output is undoubtedly crucial, particularly in the absence of Dylan Larkin. Failure to step up in this regard could render him a prime candidate for contract buyout consideration.