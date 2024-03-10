Search

Juwan Howard comments on future after Michigan basketball loses Big Ten finale

Juwan Howard comments on future: Should be given one more chance with the Wolverines?

Brad Holmes Top 5 Moves as Detroit Lions GM

Here are Brad Holmes Top 5 Moves (draft not included) as Detroit Lions GM... so far. What move do you rank #1?

Viral video shows Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver threatening fan

A viral video has emerged showing Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver threatening fan.
Paul Tyler

5 Players who must STEP UP for Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs

Red Wings Notes

Here are the 5 players who must elevate their games for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs.

Following a season-high six-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings have taken a drastic turn in fortunes, suffering five consecutive losses. We’ve compiled a list of the five players who must elevate their game for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs

1. David Perron

David Perron Red Wings

For the most part, the veteran forward has been a consistent positive force for Detroit, offering invaluable leadership and crucial goal-scoring contributions. Perron has managed to find the back of the net once during Dylan Larkin‘s absence, but he will need to amplify his offensive output for the Red Wings to regain their footing in the standings.

status of Alex DeBrincat

Acquired to address a critical need for goal-scoring prowess, Alex DeBrincat ignited the season with a blazing start but has seen his momentum taper off since then. Despite playing 64 games, he has only managed to net 23 goals. Furthermore, he has failed to register a point in Detroit’s last five games, all of which resulted in regulation losses. In essence, he must reignite his scoring touch for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs, as it is the primary reason for his acquisition.

Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs,David Perron

Compher has undoubtedly been a beneficial addition to the Red Wings lineup, notably finding the scoresheet in the recent 5-3 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. However, for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs, Compher must elevate his performance beyond the current pace of 47 points, particularly in light of his salary.

Detroit Red Wings

Regrettably, Copp stands out as one of Detroit’s most disappointing acquisitions in recent history. Despite earning the salary commensurate with a second-line center tasked with delivering consistent offensive contributions, he has frequently endured prolonged stretches without registering a point. Notably, last season saw him wait until mid-November to tally his first goal, a trend that has persisted this season with only 10 goals and 17 assists to his name. Copp’s offensive output is undoubtedly crucial, particularly in the absence of Dylan Larkin. Failure to step up in this regard could render him a prime candidate for contract buyout consideration.

Patrick Kane accepts responsibility

As the forward with the most championship experience on the roster, Kane has been a valuable addition since his arrival in late November, maintaining a nearly point-per-game pace. However, like many of his teammates, he has recently experienced a scoring drought, being held pointless in his last several games. It is imperative that Kane promptly rediscovers his scoring touch to provide the offensive spark the team needs for the Detroit Red Wings to make the playoffs.

U of M

Lions Notes

Pistons Notes

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions super fan Larry Benjamin has passed away

0
Detroit Lions superfan Larry Benjamin, who dyed his hair blue during the playoff run, has unfortunately passed away.

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions trade up, select CB Quinyon Mitchell in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

0
Detroit Lions trade up, select stud defender in post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could trade for

0
Review our analysis of 5 defensemen the Detroit Red Wings could consider acquiring.
Lions News Reports

Report: Chase Lucas will not receive ERFA tender from Detroit Lions

0
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision on Chase Lucas.
Red Wings Notes

Top 10 Bob Probert Fights of All Time [Video]

0
WATCH: Top 10 Bob Probert Fights of All Time. What do you think was the best Probert fight?
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions are Favored to Land Khalil Mack if He Leaves Chargers

0
Don't look now but the Detroit Lions are the odds on favorite to land a Pro Bowl defender coming off his best season in the NFL.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Juwan Howard comments on future after Michigan basketball loses Big Ten finale

W.G. Brady -
Juwan Howard comments on future: Should be given one more chance with the Wolverines?
Brad Holmes Top 5 Moves as Detroit Lions GM

W.G. Brady -
Here are Brad Holmes Top 5 Moves (draft not included) as Detroit Lions GM... so far. What move do you rank #1?
Viral video shows Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver threatening fan

W.G. Brady -
A viral video has emerged showing Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver threatening fan.
