6 former Detroit Lions nominated for Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has recently released its list of 173 Modern-Era Nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Included in the list are several names familiar to Detroit Lions fans, such as Herman Moore, Anquan Boldin, T.J. Lang, Dwight Freeney, Dre Bly, and Jason Hanson, all of whom have been nominated for the Class of 2024.

The former Lions players included in the list spent varying amounts of time with the franchise, with some being regarded as some of the top players in team history.

Herman Moore

Herman Moore was selected by the Lions in the 1991 NFL Draft, and he quickly made his mark in the team's receiving record books.

After a brief stint with the New York Giants, he concluded his NFL career with 670 receptions for 9,174 yards and 62 touchdowns. Among his accolades in the Motor City, he was named to the All-Time Detroit Lions Team, the 75th Anniversary Team, and the Pride of the Lions.”

Anquan Boldin

Boldin played over 200 games in his career after being selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Boldin was a part of the Super Bowl XLVII champion Baltimore Ravens and played the final year of his career with the Lions in 2016.

T.J. Lang

After playing college football locally at Eastern Michigan University, Lang went on to play for Detroit's division rival, the Green Bay Packers, for several years before returning to the Motor City in 2017. He finished his career as a Super Bowl champion with the Packers and earned Pro Bowl honors twice.

Dwight Freeney

Freeney was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Syracuse. He played in over 200 NFL games with the Colts, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks before concluding his career with the Lions in 2017. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Colts and received Pro Bowl honors seven times.

Dré Bly

Bly would play four years with the Lions after originally being drafted out of North Carolina by the St. Louis Rams in 1999. He earned Pro Bowl honors twice in his career while also helping the Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV. Right now, he's currently serving as the Lions cornerbacks coach.

Jason Hanson

Widely regarded as the greatest kicker in NFL history, Hanson spent his entire career with the Lions after being selected with the 56th overall pick in the 1992 Draft. He holds the NFL record for the most seasons played with one team and owns multiple kicking and scoring records. A two-time Pro Bowler, Hanson was named to the Detroit Lions All-Time Team, the Pride of the Lions, and the Detroit Lions 75th Anniversary Team.

Bottom Line: Congratulations to all Class of 2024 nominees

ou know you've made your mark in professional sports when you receive a nomination to be included among the game's immortal figures in the Hall of Fame.

All the players listed above represented the Lions admirably during their time in the Honolulu Blue and are undoubtedly deserving of a spot in Canton.