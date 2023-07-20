The Detroit Lions rookies reported to Allen Park on Wednesday, which means we are just days away from the start of training camp! The Lions' roster from top to bottom is stronger than it has been in a very long time, which means there will be some great battles during camp. With that being said, there are currently 9 starting spots that will be settled during training camp.

9 Detroit Lions starting spots that will be decided during Training Camp

Here are the 9 spots up for grabs:

Wide Receiver: Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Denzel Mims

Running Back: Jahmyr Gibbs vs. David Montgomery

Right Guard: Halapoulivaati Vaitai vs. Graham Glasgow

EDGE: John Cominsky vs. Charles Harris vs. Romeo Okwara vs. James Houston

Tight End: Sam LaPorta vs. Brock Wright vs. James Mitchell

Cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley vs. Jerry Jacobs

Linebacker: Jack Campbell vs. Derrick Barnes vs. Malcolm Rodriguez

Kicker: Michael Badgley, Riley Patterson, Parker Romo

Long Snapper: Jake McQuaide, Scott Daly

The Winners

Here is who I believe will emerge victorious for each starting position:

Wide Receiver: Denzel Mims (BOLD PREDICTION ALERT)

Running Back: David Montgomery (Really, it will depend on what package the Lions want to start with)

Right Guard: Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Easy win if he remains healthy)

EDGE: John Cominsky (Cominsky gets the nod opposite Aidan Hutchinson)

Tight End: Sam LaPorta (The rookie is just too talented not to win this job)

Cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley (If 100% healthy)

Linebacker: Jack Campbell (See Sam LaPorta)

Kicker: NONE! (All 3 contenders look bad and the Lions sign Robbie Gould!)

Long Snapper: Jake McQuaide (why else would they sign him?)

Bottom Line: Let the Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles Begin!

Lions GM Brad Holmes is in the process of building a roster that can contend for Super Bowls (yes, plural), and though he is not done yet, you can see by the position battles above that there is depth on this team. It will be very interesting to see how some of these battles play out over the duration of camp.