5 Detroit Lions who MUST improve their stock at Training Camp

As we are just days away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp (rookies report today), excitement is building among fans and players alike. With the roster being as strong as it has been in a very long time, there is sure to be some great competition on the field. During training camp, players will have the opportunity to prove themselves and enhance their stock for the upcoming season.

5 Detroit Lions who can improve their stock at Training Camp

Here are five Detroit Lions players who have a chance to make a significant impact and improve their standing during training camp.

RB Craig Reynolds

Reynolds' journey to the NFL has been one of determination and perseverance. In 2022 he earned a spot on the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Kutztown. As the incumbent RB3, Reynolds faces tough competition from the likes of Jermar Jefferson and UDFA rookie Mohamed Ibrahim (My prediction to win the job). A strong performance during training camp and preseason could solidify his position and fend off looming challengers.

QB Nate Sudfeld

Folks, Nate Sudfeld may be the Lions' only real option at this point to back up Jared Goff but don't think that means he is a lock to make the team. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have said nothing but good things about Sudfeld, but if struggles in camp, don't be surprised if the Lions sign a more formidable quarterback (Think Teddy Bridgewater). Don't believe me? Just look back to last year when the Lions ended up cutting both David Blough and Tim Boyle, and signed Sudfeld just before the start of the season.

LB Jack Campbell

As a rookie first-round pick, Jack Campbell comes into training camp with high expectations. The Lions view him as a future anchor of their defense, but as coaches have said, he'll need to prove himself on the field. Being drafted at No. 18 raised eyebrows, but if Campbell can showcase his talents early, any doubt surrounding his selection will quickly dissipate. The coaching staff will closely evaluate his progress and development during camp.

Edge Julian Okwara

The Lions suddenly find themselves deep at the edge position, leaving Okwara in competition for a roster spot. His pass-rush productivity has been impressive, but with a stacked roster, he must shine during training camp to secure his place. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, a strong showing could not only solidify his future with the Lions but also attract interest from other teams. In fact, do not be surprised if Okwara ends up being traded at some point.

LB Derrick Barnes

Derrick Barnes‘ growth as an NFL linebacker has been evident, and he's determined to earn playing time this season. Despite facing competition from Jack Campbell, Barnes has made significant strides. His coaches have noticed his progress, praising his leadership and newfound confidence. If he continues to impress during training camp, he could find himself in a starting role.

Bottom Line: Let the Proving Begin!

Training camp presents a crucial opportunity for these five Detroit Lions players to showcase their skills and elevate their stock within the team. As the competition heats up, fans will be watching eagerly to see who rises to the occasion and earns their place on the field for the upcoming season.