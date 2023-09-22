97.1 The Ticket announces Morning Show replacement for Mike Stone

Audacy has announced a significant shift in the lineup for Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM), the prominent radio station known as the flagship broadcaster for the Detroit Lions. Jim Costa has been promoted to join Jon Jansen as the new morning show host. The duo, now collectively known as “Costa & Jansen,” is set to grace the airwaves from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET starting in February 2024, following the conclusion of the NFL season. Costa, of course, will replace the great Mike Stone (Stoney).

A New Dawn in Detroit Sports Radio

The selection of Jim Costa as the co-host of the 97.1 The Ticket morning show represents a strategic move in reshaping the station's programming. With Costa's extensive experience in the Detroit sports scene and his previous roles as the studio host for various Detroit sports teams, this transition aims to inject fresh energy and insights into morning radio.

“I'm thrilled that Jim Costa will be the next co-host of the 97.1 The Ticket morning show,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Detroit. “Jim has spent the last few years building a great relationship with his listeners. We look forward to the talents of Jim Costa and Jon Jansen entertaining and informing the Detroit sports audience and can't wait to see how the show evolves in 2024.”

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Costa. “My whole career, I've chased the chance to build a show on 97.1 The Ticket. I grew up listening to this station and rooting for these teams. To start the conversation in Detroit every morning is special. Jon Jansen and I are a good contrast; we play off each other well, and I'm excited for the show we will create along with Heather and the entire morning show crew.”

Bottom Line – A New Era Dawns

As the sun rises on the Detroit sports radio landscape, “Costa & Jansen” are poised to lead the way with their distinctive blend of charisma and sports acumen. Jim Costa's dream of taking the reins at 97.1 The Ticket reflects his dedication and passion for the station and its listeners. This new era promises not only entertaining banter but also a deeper connection to Detroit's sports culture. With the morning show set to debut in early 2024, the anticipation is building for what lies ahead in the world of Detroit sports radio.