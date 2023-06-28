A.J. Hinch reacts to Matthew Boyd’s season-ending injury

The broken record for A.J. Hinch and the rest of the Detroit Tigers Injuries in 2023 continued today, with the news that Matthew Boyd will be undergoing Tommy John surgery and be absent for the remainder of the season.

Matthew Boyd's season is over

Boyd is in his second tenure with the Tigers, for whom he pitched from 2015 to 2021. After a season with the Seattle Mariners, Boyd returned to Detroit on a one-year, $10 million deal.

In 71 innings (15 starts) in 2023, Boyd has registered a 5.45 ERA with 25 walks and 73 strikeouts.

He left last night's game against the Texas Rangers very early with discomfort in his arm and did not return. As if that weren't bad enough, his replacement in Will Vest would be forced from the game with an injury of his own shortly afterward.

It was announced by the Tigers earlier today that Boyd is now on the Injured List and will be requiring Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

A.J. Hinch feels Boyd's pain

Hinch feels bad for Boyd, who has already had to overcome injury issues in his career.

“I’ve seen him work hard to get himself over one injury, and now he’s injured again,” Hinch said. “I feel for him. He’s a great guy. He’s gonna work his tail off to be back and be the best he can be, but it’s tough news.“

The good news is that in Hinch's words, Boyd is “level headed” about the setback.

“Matt is clear-headed about it,” he said. “It’s disappointing for him and for us. But it’s on to the next challenge for him and obviously we need to move in a different direction with our rotation.”

“It’s a terrible feeling when one of your players gets this news. Now he will be resolved to a better version of himself after surgery.”

Wrapping It Up: We wish Boyd the best in his surgery and recovery

Right now, it isn't clear whether Boyd will be with the Tigers next year, as he is eligible for free agency this coming offseason. Regardless, we wish Boyd the best of luck in his surgery and hope for a quick recovery.