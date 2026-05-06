A.J. Hinch Suspended by Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will not be in the dugout Wednesday night.

Major League Baseball announced that Hinch has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine following Tuesday’s benches-clearing incident between the Tigers and Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.

A.J. Hinch Suspension Comes After Framber Valdez Incident

The A.J. Hinch suspension stems from the controversial sequence involving Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez and Red Sox infielder Trevor Story.

According to MLB’s official statement, Valdez was suspended for intentionally throwing at Story during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. Because managers are automatically held accountable for on-field incidents involving intentional hit-by-pitches, Hinch was also disciplined by the league.

MLB confirmed that Hinch will serve the suspension immediately.

Tigers Manager Forced Out for Wednesday’s Game

The A.J. Hinch suspension means Detroit will be without its manager for the series finale against Boston.

While assistant coaches will handle in-game responsibilities, losing Hinch, even for one night, adds another distraction to a Tigers club already dealing with mounting injuries and pitching concerns.

Hinch has been a stabilizing presence for Detroit throughout a chaotic stretch that has included injuries to Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Justin Verlander, and several others.

Now, the Tigers will have to navigate another game without one of the organization’s most important voices.

MLB Sends Clear Message

Major League Baseball’s ruling also included an undisclosed fine for Hinch, reinforcing the league’s stance on intentional throw incidents and benches-clearing situations.

Although Hinch acknowledged after Tuesday’s game that he understood “the optics” surrounding the Valdez incident, MLB ultimately determined discipline was necessary.

The league’s decision sends a clear signal that managers will continue to be held responsible in situations involving retaliatory pitches or escalating tensions.

More Pressure on Detroit

The A.J. Hinch suspension arrives at a difficult time for the Tigers.

Detroit is already scrambling to piece together innings after multiple injuries ravaged the pitching staff, and now the club temporarily loses its manager as well. While the suspension is brief, it only adds to the turbulence surrounding the team over the past week.

For the Tigers, the goal now becomes regaining focus and moving forward before things spiral further.