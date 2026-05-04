Did the Detroit Lions Bomb the Draft? GPA Tells One Story

The report card is out. And it is not flattering.

Across a wide range of national outlets, the Detroit Lions landed near the bottom of the league in post-draft evaluations. When all the grades were compiled, Detroit finished with an overall GPA of 2.33, placing them firmly in the lower tier of the NFL.

So the question practically asks itself.

Did the Detroit Lions bomb the 2026 NFL Draft?

The reaction says yes. The reality is far more complicated.

Detroit Lions draft grades paint a harsh picture

The numbers jump off the page.

Detroit received zero As and zero A-minuses across the board. That alone tells you how analysts viewed this class. There was no consensus top-tier move that wowed evaluators.

Here is how the breakdown looked:

0 As

0 A-minuses

2 B-pluses

4 Bs

6 B-minuses

4 C-pluses

3 Cs

2 C-minuses

2 D-pluses

0 Ds

0 D-minuses

1 F

That lone F came from Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Life, a clear outlier but still part of the overall perception.

When you stack all of that together, the result is a 2.33 GPA. That is not just below average. It is a signal that this class failed to excite.

Why analysts were not impressed

The Lions did not approach this draft the way many expected.

Instead of chasing high-profile playmakers or splash picks, Detroit focused heavily on building depth, especially in the trenches and on defense. That kind of strategy rarely wins over draft analysts in real time.

Blake Miller, selected in the first round, was viewed as solid but not spectacular. Derrick Moore brings upside as an edge rusher, but he is not considered a polished, day-one difference-maker. The rest of the class leans toward developmental prospects rather than immediate contributors.

For media outlets grading the draft on instant impact, that is a tough sell.

Detroit Lions draft class built for the long game

When you look beyond the grades, the Lions’ approach becomes clearer.

Detroit added size, physicality, and depth at key positions. The front office targeted players who fit their system and culture rather than chasing value on paper.

That philosophy has defined Brad Holmes’ tenure.

The Lions are not trying to win draft night. They are trying to build a roster that can sustain success over multiple seasons.

That difference matters.

We have seen this story before

It is impossible to talk about Lions draft criticism without going back to 2023.

When Detroit selected Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and Sam LaPorta early in the second round, the reaction was similar. Analysts questioned the value. Some openly criticized the strategy.

Now, that class is viewed as a franchise-changing success.

Gibbs has already put together a record-breaking start to his career, and LaPorta developed into a Pro Bowl tight end. What once looked questionable now looks like a masterclass.

That context changes how these 2026 grades should be viewed.

The truth about Detroit Lions draft grades

Draft grades are instant reactions. They reward perceived value, big names, and immediate impact.

They do not account for development, coaching, or long-term fit.

The Lions may not have impressed analysts this time around, but that does not mean they failed. It simply means they took a different approach.

And if Brad Holmes’ track record holds, this could be another class that ages far better than it looks today.

For now, the 2.33 GPA tells one story.

The next few seasons will tell the real one.