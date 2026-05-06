Tarik Skubal Injury Could Push Tigers Toward Trade for For former Cy Young Winner

The Detroit Tigers suddenly have a massive problem.

Just days after learning Tarik Skubal will undergo elbow surgery, Detroit’s rotation depth has gone from a strength to a growing concern. Add in injuries to Casey Mize, Justin Verlander, Troy Melton, and Jackson Jobe, plus the recent suspension of Framber Valdez, and the Tigers may need outside help sooner than expected.

That is why one intriguing name is beginning to make sense: Robbie Ray.

Robbie Ray Could Become Available

The San Francisco Giants left-hander is in the final year of his contract, and there is growing belief around baseball that he could become a trade candidate if the Giants fade out of contention.

Ray, now 34, is off to another strong start in 2026, posting a 2.95 ERA with 40 strikeouts across his first seven starts. After battling injuries earlier in his Giants tenure, the former Cy Young winner once again looks capable of anchoring a rotation.

That matters for Detroit.

The Tigers entered the season believing their rotation could carry them deep into October. But the entire outlook changed the moment Skubal went down.

Why Robbie Ray Makes Sense for Detroit

The Tigers are still built to compete right now.

Even with all the pitching injuries, Detroit remains talented enough to stay in the playoff race. Spencer Torkelson has shown signs of becoming the middle-of-the-order bat the organization envisioned, and A.J. Hinch has continued finding ways to keep the team afloat during a chaotic stretch.

But asking the current rotation to survive an entire summer without reinforcements feels risky.

That is where Ray becomes interesting.

He brings postseason experience, swing-and-miss stuff, and the ability to take pressure off the rest of the staff immediately. He also would not require the long-term financial commitment tied to many frontline starters because he is approaching free agency.

For a Tigers team trying to maximize its current window, that matters.

The Detroit Connection Adds Another Layer

There is also a layer of familiarity here.

Many Tigers fans still remember Ray’s brief stint in Detroit after debuting with the club back in 2014. Though he was traded early in his career, he eventually developed into one of baseball’s premier strikeout pitchers, winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 with Toronto.

Now, more than a decade later, a reunion suddenly does not feel impossible.

Would the Giants Actually Move Him?

That is the biggest question.

If San Francisco stays competitive, there is little reason to trade a veteran starter pitching this well. But if the Giants slide backward over the next several weeks, Ray could quickly become one of the more attractive arms on the market.

An impending free agent with playoff experience and strong early-season numbers would draw significant interest around baseball.

The Tigers would almost certainly not be alone.

The Clock Is Ticking for Detroit

The reality is simple.

Detroit cannot just hope everything magically stabilizes.

Skubal’s injury changed the equation for the entire season, and the Tigers now have to decide how aggressive they want to be in protecting their playoff hopes. Robbie Ray may not completely replace what Skubal brings to the rotation, but he could help keep Detroit from unraveling during a critical stretch of the season.

At this point, the idea no longer sounds crazy.

It sounds necessary.