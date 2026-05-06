The Detroit Tigers officially have clarity on Framber Valdez’s suspension, and the final result is slightly better than initially feared.

After originally receiving a six-game suspension following Tuesday’s benches-clearing incident against the Boston Red Sox, Valdez’s punishment has reportedly been reduced to five games. According to reports, the suspension will begin immediately.

Framber Valdez Suspension Officially Reduced

MLive’s Evan Woodbery reported Wednesday evening that the Framber Valdez suspension was reduced from six games to five.

Woodbery also noted that Valdez likely agreed to drop or avoid pursuing an appeal in exchange for the reduced penalty. That decision allows the suspension to begin right away rather than dragging into next week.

The timing matters for Detroit.

Valdez had originally been lined up to start Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, but he will now be ineligible for that outing. Instead, he is expected to become eligible to return on May 13 against the New York Mets.

Tigers Rotation Takes Another Hit

Even with the reduction, the Framber Valdez suspension creates another major challenge for a Tigers pitching staff already overwhelmed by injuries.

Detroit is currently without Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, Casey Mize, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, and Will Vest. Losing Valdez, even temporarily, further stretches a rotation that is already relying heavily on bullpen games and spot starts.

To make matters worse for Detroit, the Tigers reportedly will not be allowed to replace Valdez on the active roster during the suspension.

That leaves A.J. Hinch with even fewer available options.

Fallout From Red Sox Incident Continues

The suspension stems from Tuesday’s heated incident against Boston, when Valdez hit Trevor Story with a fastball moments after allowing back-to-back home runs.

The benches cleared immediately, and Valdez was ejected from the game. While the left-hander denied any intent after the game, Major League Baseball clearly viewed the situation differently.

Now, Detroit must move forward without one of its top healthy starters for the next several days.

Tigers Trying to Survive Difficult Stretch

At this point, simply getting through games has become a challenge for the Tigers pitching staff.

The Framber Valdez suspension may have been shortened, but it still arrives at a brutal time for a club already battling injuries across the roster. The pressure now shifts to Detroit’s bullpen and depth arms to bridge the gap until Valdez becomes eligible to return next week.

For the Tigers, the goal is simple.

Stay afloat long enough to get healthy again.