Adam Schefter makes BOLD 2023 NFL Draft quarterback prediction

NFL insider Adam Schefter made waves on Monday when he suggested that the 2023 NFL Draft may not go many of the so-called draft experts expect it will, particularly in terms of the quarterbacks selected. Schefter made the BOLD prediction that the Indianapolis Colts may have the opportunity to select the draft's second quarterback with the fourth overall pick, assuming that the Carolina Panthers take one with the first pick. He even bet Dan Orlovsky that two quarterbacks would not go in the top four picks, indicating that teams may be willing to wait for the quarterback rush to start a little later than expected.

On Monday, Schefter made the extremely BOLD prediction that only two quarterbacks will be selected within the first four picks of the upcoming NFL Draft.

“There's a chance we might not see a quarterback go at two, or even three,” Schefter said on NFL Live. “So, Indianapolis may be sitting there with its pick of the litter.”

“These teams right now seem willing to wait,” Schefter added. “They seem willing to wait, and I don't think we're going to see a quarterback go at two. I think all the teams talking about trading up to three know that, so they can sit back and wait. This great quarterback rush we've all been expecting might start a little bit later than we all thought.”

.@AdamSchefter just bet @danorlovsky7 that two QBs won't be selected before the Colts at No. 4 overall 😳 🤝



"Indianapolis may be sitting there with its pick of the litter. Anthony Richardson, or Will Levis or C.J. Stroud. pic.twitter.com/BS3A1CjR14 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 17, 2023

Bottom Line – The Draft Remains Unpredictable

The NFL Draft is just 10 days away, and anything can happen in the lead-up to the event. While Schefter's bold prediction may shake up expectations, there is no way to know for certain how the draft will unfold. As the saying goes, “expect the unexpected.” Nation, who will win this bet? Schefter or Orlovsky? Personally, I am taking Orlovsky on this one!