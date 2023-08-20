After losing family leader, Javier Baez reveals new inspiration with Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez reveals new inspiration with Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez recently faced the painful loss of a significant pillar in his life — his maternal grandfather, Isaías Agosto Huertas. Aged 83, his grandfather passed away on August 5. Consequently, Baez was placed on the bereavement list by the Tigers on August 13, providing him the space to be with his family in Puerto Rico during this challenging time.

What Javier Baez Said

The bereavement allowed Baez to embrace his family, a gesture he believes is vital during such emotional turbulences. But he also expressed his determination to be there for his team, reflecting on the balance athletes often seek between personal trials and professional commitments.

“Just seeing them and being able to hug them and tell them that we're there for them, that's huge for everybody,” Javier Báez said Saturday. “I'm pretty sure I had my excuses to stay home and be with my family. I had to do this to take care of my family. I want to be with my teammates and finish strong right now, and then go back to be with my family as soon as I can.”

Sharing fond memories and anecdotes of his grandfather with team members, Baez emphasized the profound influence his grandfather had on his family, referring to him as a significant inspiration.

“My grandpa, for me and my family, was a big inspiration,” Báez said. “Nobody prepares to say bye. He was 85 years old, so we kind of did, but once he retired, he really started going down in his life. I think three years ago was when my family thought he was going to be gone. It was a hard process. Seeing my mom the way she was, and all my family flying from the United States to Puerto Rico, it was tough.”

“I haven't had my family together in a long time,” Báez said. “My grandpa was the biggest leader of my family that I can remember. He had his dad and grandpa, but what I remember, he was a leader. It was pretty painful for us, but at the same time, he's at peace now, and he's not going through anything. We're just happy he's at peace now.”

Bottom Line – From Grief Springs Strength

Javier Baez's story isn't just about a baseball player facing a personal loss. It's a tale of resilience, remembrance, and the indomitable human spirit. While the void left by a loved one can never truly be filled, the memories and lessons they leave behind become a guiding force, propelling individuals like Baez to persevere, inspire, and shine brighter than before, both on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to Javier and his family during this difficult time.