Javier Baez’s latest home run propels Detroit Tigers to victory

The Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 in the third game of their four-game weekend set, with Javier Baez's latest home run being the deciding factor. They were carried along throughout the game by the right arm of Matt Manning and the bat of Kerry Carpenter, which paved the way for Baez's blast.

Javier Baez ‘slowing things down' in return from the bereavement list

After homering in the top of the seventh, which ended up being the game-winning run, Baez caught up with Johnny Kane and spoke about his approach and time with his family this past week.

Javier Báez discusses his solo homer in the seventh inning and some of the adjustments he's made the last couple of days to see the ball better. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/BiyRs1xXPk — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 20, 2023

Javier Baez's latest home run is a good sign

If Javy really is seeing the ball better, that's a good thing for the Tigers and their shortstop. It's been an abysmal season at the plate, which has led to some not-so-friendly viral videos of Baez. But, since his return from the bereavement list, he's 3-8, with a home run, stolen base, and zero strikeouts. Baez's latest home run was the game-winner for the Tigers against the Guardians. But what's more, it was a blast that went to right-center field. For all of Javy's strikeout issues this season, staying on the ball and driving it that way is going to serve him well.

Key Moments on the Horizon for Tigers

The Tigers are looking to wrap up their longest road trip of the season with a win tomorrow against the Guardians, which would give them a winning record for the trip at 5-4. They still sit at 11 games under .500 and 7.5 back of the AL Central lead, but these next six weeks are important. The “Triplets” are playing well, and with Baez hopefully carrying some good thoughts into the offseason – should he continue to see the ball well – it sets up some anticipation for the 2024 season. We'll see how it goes.

TL;DR: