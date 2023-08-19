Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Javier Baez’s latest home run propels Detroit Tigers to victory

Javier Baez's latest home run fuels Detroit Tigers' victory. Discover how his return from the bereavement list sparked a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 in the third game of their four-game weekend set, with Javier Baez's latest home run being the deciding factor. They were carried along throughout the game by the right arm of Matt Manning and the bat of Kerry Carpenter, which paved the way for Baez's blast.

Inside The Article
Javier Baez ‘slowing things down' in return from the bereavement listJavier Baez's latest home run is a good signKey Moments on the Horizon for TigersTL;DR:

Javier Baez ‘slowing things down' in return from the bereavement list

After homering in the top of the seventh, which ended up being the game-winning run, Baez caught up with Johnny Kane and spoke about his approach and time with his family this past week.

…seeing videos and stuff and making adjustments with my hands, I'm seeing the ball pretty good these last two days. I'm seeing the ball really good.

Read More

Detroit Tigers help Jeff Petry fulfill dream to play for Red Wings

Spencer Torkelson deserves apology from Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Young Talents of Greene, Carpenter, and Torkelson Pave the Way for Promising Future

Javier Baez

Javier Baez's latest home run is a good sign

If Javy really is seeing the ball better, that's a good thing for the Tigers and their shortstop. It's been an abysmal season at the plate, which has led to some not-so-friendly viral videos of Baez. But, since his return from the bereavement list, he's 3-8, with a home run, stolen base, and zero strikeouts. Baez's latest home run was the game-winner for the Tigers against the Guardians. But what's more, it was a blast that went to right-center field. For all of Javy's strikeout issues this season, staying on the ball and driving it that way is going to serve him well.

Javier Baez's latest home run

Key Moments on the Horizon for Tigers

The Tigers are looking to wrap up their longest road trip of the season with a win tomorrow against the Guardians, which would give them a winning record for the trip at 5-4. They still sit at 11 games under .500 and 7.5 back of the AL Central lead, but these next six weeks are important. The “Triplets” are playing well, and with Baez hopefully carrying some good thoughts into the offseason – should he continue to see the ball well – it sets up some anticipation for the 2024 season. We'll see how it goes.

TL;DR:

  • Detroit Tigers triumph 4-3 against Cleveland Guardians, propelled by Javier Baez's return.
  • Baez's game-winning home run, following his bereavement-list absence, could mark a pivotal moment.
  • Baez's resurgence showcases renewed plate approach with 3 hits in 8 at-bats, including a home run and stolen base.
  • Tigers aim to conclude their extended road trip with a 5-4 record and maintain hopes for the 2024 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?