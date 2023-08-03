Agent for Eduardo Rodriguez reveals reason behind vetoing trade from Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to veto a deal that would have sent him from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday but declined to get into any real specifics as to why he did what he did. But now, the agent for Rodriguez has shed some more light on the subject.

As reported earlier, the Tigers had a trade in place to send Rodriguez to the contending Dodgers. However, he invoked the no-trade clause in his contract and nixed the deal. Because Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris was unable to find any other trade partners for Harris before yesterday's MLB Trade Deadline at 6:00 PM EST, it means that he'll be staying with the Tigers for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The agent for Rodriguez has released a statement

Earlier this evening, the agent for Rodriguez released a statement in which he went a little further into why the trade was nixed, with the left-handed pitcher's family being the principal reason.

The statement comes via Gene Mato of Mato Sports Management, who wrote the following:

“I negotiated a no-trade clause in his contract for a reason. With all of the money, glamour and fame that comes with being a professional athlete there is also a very difficult, personal side. Many players' wives and their children suffer a lot of instability in their lives, especially when their spouses get traded. I do not take that lightly.

Eduardo is one of the best left-handed starting pitchers in baseball but he is also a human being who wants stability for his family. They are comfortable living in the Detroit area and have adjusted well.

As for the Dodgers in particular, once I was granted permission to speak with them regarding the trade, we did our best to come up with a way to make it happen where everyone was comfortable with the outcome. Unfortunately, we just ran out of time.”

Statement from Mato Sports Management pic.twitter.com/FoClZJPnh7 — gene mato (@genemato) August 3, 2023

Wrapping It Up: Family comes first

While professional athletes are very well compensated for their services in their field of play, family still remains the most important thing.

While we as Tigers fans may be disappointed at the recent development, it's understandable that Rodriguez chose family over business.