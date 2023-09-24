Aidan Hutchinson fakes injury before celebrating sack vs. Falcons [Video]

Aidan Hutchinson fakes injury before celebrating sack vs. Falcons

It may have taken him a bit longer than some would have liked, but Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson picked up his first sack of the season during a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As we know, Hutchinson loves to celebrate when he picks up a sack, and that is exactly what he did during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. But this celebration was a little different.

What did Aidan Hutchinson do?

Watch as Hutchinson sacks Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder and then fakes a knee injury to lead into his celebration.

Hutch was not done yet…

On the Falcons' very next possession, Hutchinson managed to force and then recover a fumble, which meant another celebration was coming! Check it out!

Bottom Line: THE LIONS WIN!!!

When all was said and done, the Lions defense was absolutely dominant during a 20-6 home win over the Falcons. The Lions move to 2-1 on the season, while the Falcons fall to 2-1. It is a great time to be a fan of the Detroit Lions!