Aidan Hutchinson has priceless reaction when he sees his own bobblehead [Video]

Aidan Hutchinson has priceless reaction when he sees his own bobblehead

In Week 8, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. If you have tickets to the game, or if you planning on getting them via the second-hand market, you will have the opportunity to get an Aidan Hutchinson bobblehead. But, just having a ticket does not guarantee you a bobblehead as only the first 25,000 people through the gates will get one.

Aidan Hutchinson sees his bobblehead for the first time

On Wednesday, the Lions released a video of Hutchinson seeing his bobblehead for the first time, and as you are about to see, his reaction is priceless.

We gave @aidanhutch97 a sneak peek at his bobblehead 👀



The first 25k fans at @FordField when gates open 5:45pm Monday will get one of their own courtesy of @RocketMortgage! pic.twitter.com/NdZKCk91mS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 25, 2023

How's it Going So Far?

So far this season, Hutchinson has shown exactly why the Lions selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, through seven games, he is the No. 9 ranked EDGE rusher in the NFL. In fact, if Hutchinson could improve his tackling (35.6 grade from PFF, No. 126 among EDGE rushers) he would be ranked even higher.