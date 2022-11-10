Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson says he ‘is not aiming to beat other rookies’

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
How does Aidan Hutchinson feel about leading all rookies?
Aidan Hutchinson said things are getting simpler

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball. Though Hutchinson has been better than some are giving him credit, he certainly has a ton of room for improvement. Through Week 9, Hutchinson leads all rookies in sacks and total pressures generated, but that is not his ultimate goal.

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions

How does Aidan Hutchinson feel about leading all rookies?

On Thursday, Hutchinson spoke to reporters, and when he was told that he leads rookies in sacks and total pressures generated, he made it clear that he has bigger fish to fry.

“I’m not really aiming to beat the other rookies. That’s not really my mentality, it’s never been my mentality. I kind of think above that and just rolling everyday and working hard.”

Via Eric Woodyard – ESPN

This response does not come as a surprise as Hutchinson has made it clear from Day 1 that his mentality is to keep learning and keep getting better every day.

Aidan Hutchinson said things are getting simpler

Hutchinson said that as the season has gone on, things have “gotten simpler” for him and that he feels like his game is trending up.

“I think, definitely things have just gotten simpler in my head as you kinda go along and you play against all these different kind of tackles,” Hutchinson said. “I think it’s gotten a lot better for me. Obviously, talk about my progression, it’s definitely on that upward trend I feel like, and especially with some of the scheme changes helping me and getting me in better positions.”

Via Benjamin Raven – MLive

