Aidan Hutchinson trolls his own teammates with hilarious t-shirt

Prior to the Detroit Lions NFC showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson chose to lighten the mood with a hilarious wardrobe choice. As he entered Raymond James Stadium, he sported a black t-shirt that paid tribute to the classic movie, “Step Brothers,” featuring Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the iconic roles of Brennan Huff and Dale Doback.

Aidan Hutchinson Dan Campbell Kansas City Chiefs Aidan Hutchinson trolls his own teammates

What T-Shirt Did Aidan Hutchinson Wear?

Hutchinson's playful choice of attire was a delightful twist considering that the movie was a cultural phenomenon back when he was in elementary school. The shirt serves as a humorous reminder that even in the high-pressure world of the NFL, there's always room for some lightheartedness.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Aidan Hutchinson's Hilarious T-Shirt Choice: Prior to the Detroit Lions' NFC showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star player Aidan Hutchinson added a touch of humor to the serious atmosphere by wearing a black t-shirt featuring a humorous reference to the movie “Step Brothers.”
  2. A Playful Wardrobe Choice: Hutchinson's choice of attire was noteworthy because it humorously portrayed teammates Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the iconic roles of Brennan Huff and Dale Doback from the movie.
  3. Bringing Laughter to High-Pressure NFL: The ‘Step Brothers' t-shirt serves as a reminder that even in the competitive world of the NFL, there's a place for fun and camaraderie.
Detroit Lions pass rush Aidan Hutchinson fakes injury Aidan Hutchinson Wins Award

Bottom Line: Hutchinson's ‘Step Brothers' Moment

Not only are the Detroit Lions winning a ton of football games these days, but there is no question about it that the players are having a great time doing it. Now, more importantly, where can I pick up one of those t-shirts!

