Aidan Hutchinson trolls his own teammates with hilarious t-shirt

Prior to the Detroit Lions NFC showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson chose to lighten the mood with a hilarious wardrobe choice. As he entered Raymond James Stadium, he sported a black t-shirt that paid tribute to the classic movie, “Step Brothers,” featuring Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the iconic roles of Brennan Huff and Dale Doback.

What T-Shirt Did Aidan Hutchinson Wear?

Hutchinson's playful choice of attire was a delightful twist considering that the movie was a cultural phenomenon back when he was in elementary school. The shirt serves as a humorous reminder that even in the high-pressure world of the NFL, there's always room for some lightheartedness.

Bottom Line: Hutchinson's ‘Step Brothers' Moment

Not only are the Detroit Lions winning a ton of football games these days, but there is no question about it that the players are having a great time doing it. Now, more importantly, where can I pick up one of those t-shirts!