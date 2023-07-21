Aidan Hutchinson’s pre-Training Camp comments will FIRE UP Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is all in for the upcoming 2023 season. Speaking on “The Rich Show” ahead of training camp, the former No. 2 overall pick expressed his dedication and preparation for the season, igniting excitement among fans. Hutchinson's mindset aligns with the team's goals of making it to the playoffs and even aiming for the Super Bowl.

Hutchinson firmly believes this year's Lions team is different, and he confidently asserts that no one should be surprised if they become a championship contender.

“Speaking personally, I really believe I've put everything into this offseason that I could have,” said Hutchinson. “And I think everybody, all the guys, have done everything they could to prepare to have a great, successful season, man. And you know, we're going to control what we can control. We're going to try to win as many ballgames as we can. Obviously, you know, the goal Rich is the playoffs and the Super Bowl. I want it all, you know. So, expectations are high. But, I think our mindsets and our work ethic match our goals. So, that's the vision right there.”

“Why not us this year? That's kind of, I know that's our mentality,” Hutchinson explained. “It's just a completely different Lions team, I believe, than in previous years. And yeah, it's like that's the mentality. And nobody should be surprised if we do win, if we do win a lot of games, just because we have so much talent. And I feel like we got all the right coaches in place. There should be no reason why we can't be a championship team.”

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – Winning Mindset for the Detroit Lions

With the NFL season on the horizon, Hutchinson's words have sparked a sense of hope and ambition among Detroit Lions fans. His belief in the team's abilities and their goal of reaching the playoffs and beyond reflects the winning mindset that defines a championship contender. As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, the enthusiasm and dedication exhibited by Hutchinson serve as a beacon of inspiration, uniting the team and their devoted fans on a shared journey toward success. The roar of the Lions will echo across the field, fueled by determination and an unwavering belief in their potential to conquer the league!!!