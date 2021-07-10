AJ Hinch explains what went wrong after Tigers give up 9 unanswered runs to Twins

Sharing is caring!

Unfortunately for the Detroit Tigers, this was another one they’ll need to forget in a hurry.

The Minnesota Twins responded with nine unanswered runs after Detroit took a 4-0 lead at Target Field, triumphing by a 9-4 final for their third straight win against their division rival. Back to back solo shots from Niko Goodrum and Zack Short in the second inning got Detroit rolling early, but things came apart in the sixth.

After a few singles, Joe Jimenez gave up a home run to Jorge Polanco, giving the Twins the lead they wouldn’t surrender.

“The back half of this game was a mess,” manager AJ Hinch said. “We didn’t do a lot right.”

“Usually, you can win games with a guy having a bad day here or there,” he said. “But when multiple guys have tough days, it is hard.”

The Tigers now face the possibility of heading into the All-Star break on a four-game losing skid.

“I want to win every day,” Hinch continued. “If I preach winning today, I’m not going to carry this into tomorrow. You guys can cover the emotional rollercoaster. I’m not going to ride it.”

The Tigers will look to salvage what’s left of this current four-game set against the Twins tomorrow afternoon.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –