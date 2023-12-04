A.J. Hinch lands contract extension with Detroit Tigers

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Tigers have extended the contract of manager A.J. Hinch, a move announced by President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris during the winter meetings on Monday. The details of the contract extension were not revealed.

What did A.J. Hinch Say?

Hinch originally signed to be the Tigers manager in 2020, under then-general manager Al Avila, with its term scheduled to conclude following the 2025 season.

“I love working here,” Hinch said Monday at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. “I love who I work for. … I think we can win here.”

“We're going to be working together for a long time,” Scott Harris said.

“It's awesome,” Hinch said. “When you feel like you're home, it makes you happy.”

Over three seasons with Detroit, Hinch has amassed a record of 221-265. In 2023, the Tigers enhanced their performance from the previous season with an additional 12 wins, culminating in a second-place finish in the AL Central with a total of 78 victories.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Contract Extension Announced: The Detroit Tigers have officially extended the contract of manager A.J. Hinch, as confirmed by President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris during the winter meetings. The terms of the new contract, however, remain undisclosed. Hinch's Commitment and Optimism: Expressing his fondness for the role and the organization, Hinch conveyed his enthusiasm about the extension. He stated, “I love working here,” and expressed confidence in the team's potential for success, highlighting his sense of belonging and happiness with the Tigers. Improved Team Performance: Under Hinch's leadership, the Tigers have shown tangible progress. In the 2023 season, the team improved their win record by 12 games compared to the previous season, finishing second in the AL Central with 78 victories. This performance indicates a positive trajectory for the team under Hinch's management.

Bottom Line

A.J. Hinch's contract extension with the Detroit Tigers is a significant step for both the manager and the team. Hinch's positive sentiment about his role and the organization, coupled with the team's noticeable improvement in performance, sets a promising outlook for the Tigers. As Hinch and Harris work closely together, the Tigers seem poised for continued growth and success in the coming seasons.