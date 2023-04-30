AJ Hinch on Zack Short ‘Shorty brings a different skill set to that spot on the roster’

The Detroit Tigers split their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, winning Game 1 by a score of 7-4 and losing Game 2 by a score of 6-4. Prior to the game yesterday the Tigers made some moves calling up Andy Ibanez and placing Matt Manning as well as Kerry Carpenter on the Injured List, and with yesterday being a doubleheader both teams were allowed to add a 27th man to their roster and the Tigers called up Zack Short to fill that spot.

Key Points

Detroit Tigers split their doubleheader Saturday against the Orioles

Prior to their doubleheader, the Tigers made a flurry of moves.

AJ Hinch Comments on Zack Short

Zack Short made the most of his opportunity yesterday starting in game one going three for four and he hit a solo home run in the eighth innings. In game 2 Short came in to pinch hit for Zach McKinstry and he went zero for one but did walk and score a run. Here is what Hinch had to say after the game.

- Advertisement -

“Shorty brings a different skill set to that spot on the roster, Combine that with the fact we hadn’t quite got Nevin going until that one swing tonight. The combination of wanting him to get some at-bats and Shorty offering a different dynamic and the at-bats against left-handed pitching is what we’re looking at”-AJ Hinch

Now the tough question is who gets sent down which Zack Short made the decision pretty difficult.

“Those conversations are hard, in general, We wanted to give (Nevin) a longer look but things didn’t work out for either one of us right now. As I told Nev, he’s going to be back. He’s got to get some at-bats. We don’t have the playing time right now looking at the next couple of weeks.”- AJ Hinch

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers sent Tyler Nevin down ahead of their final matchup against the Orioles.

“I can’t argue with it being 2 for 21, I’m not going to pout about it. I know what I’ve got to do. I’m going to go down and do my work as usual.” Tyler Nevin

- Advertisement -

The Tigers will play the Orioles with the first pitch set for 1:40 PM and Spencer Turnbull will make the start for Detroit as he takes on Kyle Bradish for Baltimore. Short is not in the lineup for Detroit today as Javier Baez returns to the lineup. One thing from yesterday is it was nice to see the Tigers score runs as they put up a total of ten runs over those two games, let's hope they can continue that today in the finale.