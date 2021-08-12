AJ Hinch reveals plan for Casey Mize, Matt Manning, and Tarik Skubal for remainder of season

Prior to Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to the media and he revealed his plan for Casey Mize, Matt Manning, and Tarik Skubal for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Hinch said that the game plan is to pitch Mize, Manning, and Skubal on extended rest for the remainder of the season as a means of load management. The goal is for all three youngsters to have seven more outings.

Casey Mize isn't starting until Tuesday, and A.J. Hinch said today the Tigers plan to pitch Mize, Manning and Skubal on extended rest for the remainder of the season as a means of load management. Tigers want each pitcher to have seven more outings. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 12, 2021