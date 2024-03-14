Search

W.G. Brady

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat

Ever since the Detroit Tigers signed SS Javier Baez to a mega, multi-year contract, he has struggled to meet expectations at the plate. To put it bluntly, Baez’s performance has been far from impressive. As the 2024 season approaches, there is hope that Baez will turn things around, but his performance in Spring Training suggests he might face another challenging year as a hitter. So far this spring, Baez has managed only a 1-for-22 record at the plate.

Javier Baez A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat

Hinch’s Batting Order Decision

On Thursday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch addressed the media and shared some insights into Baez’s position in the batting order for the upcoming season. Hinch revealed that Baez is likely to start off in the bottom third of the Tigers’ lineup.

“He is somebody who is talked about a ton,” Hinch said on 97.1 The Ticket. “He gets a lot of attention. He’s probably going to bat in the bottom third of the order based on what I’m looking at as a projected lineup. There’s not a ton of pressure on his offense.”

Hinch emphasized the importance of Baez’s defensive contributions, acknowledging that he has been “fairly flawless” in spring training. The manager also expressed the need for Baez to make some adjustments offensively, while cautioning fans not to expect perfection.

“I know all eyes are going to be on what he does offensively and if he can make some adjustments, I would just caution people that he’s not going to be perfect. But he’s gotta give us something, and everybody knows that.”

“We hoped that some of the adjustments are going to start to take over in the games,” said Hinch. “He has had a rough spring offensively, but he’s had a dynamic spring on defense, and I think time will tell based on performance. Obviously he’s putting the work in, he’s been great around the clubhouse. We need it to click in the games.”

Hinch says

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. SS Javier Baez has struggled offensively since signing with the Detroit Tigers, with a 1-for-22 record this spring.
  2. Manager A.J. Hinch plans to bat Baez in the bottom third of the lineup to alleviate pressure on his offense.
  3. Hinch emphasizes the importance of Baez’s defense and the need for him to make offensive adjustments.

The Bottom Line: A Crucial Season for Baez

As the Tigers prepare for the 2024 season, the focus will be on Baez’s ability to adapt and contribute both offensively and defensively. With Hinch’s strategic decision to place him lower in the batting order, the hope is that Baez can find his rhythm and help propel the Tigers to success.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

