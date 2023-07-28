Linebacker Alex Anzalone has been part of the Detroit Lions' journey through the highs and lows of the past two seasons. The lessons learned, however, extend beyond the confines of the playing field. Among the key takeaways was the realization that a sluggish start can be costly in the NFL. During a recent interview, Anzalone revealed that was the biggest lesson learned from the 2022 season.

Alex Anzalone reveals biggest lesson Detroit Lions learned in 2022

Anzalone emphasized, “The biggest lesson I learned is you can't have a slow start in the NFL… You can't have any off games. You can't be up and down.” The linebacker also stressed the importance of being a consistent defense and expressed optimism about the team's trajectory, with the expectation of healthy competition within the team driving performance.

“Every game matters. You never know which one it's going to be. Last year we're a game away way from going to the playoffs. You can't have any off games. You can't be up and down.

“You have to be consistently a good defense. You don't have to play the best you've ever played every game, but you just have to be consistent.”

Bottom Line – Learning from the Past

The lesson drawn from the Detroit Lions' recent seasons serves as a testament to the importance of consistency and a strong start in the NFL. As Alex Anzalone pointed out, each game matters and cannot be taken lightly. With enhanced competition and a renewed focus on consistent performances, the Lions are setting their sights on a roaring comeback in the upcoming season. The field is set, and the lessons learned are sure to echo in their strategy, performance, and hopefully, their win-loss record.