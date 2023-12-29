Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Alex Lyon pledges Detroit Red Wings are sticking together through slump

According to goaltender Alex Lyon, the Detroit Red Wings are sticking together in the face of their concerning slump. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac - USA Today Sports

The undeniable truth is that the Detroit Red Wings find themselves mired in a worrying slump, a situation that necessitates stringing together wins to entertain any hopes of clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2016 this spring. Encouragingly, goaltender Alex Lyon returns tonight after a 12-day absence due to injury, emphasizing the collective resolve as he and his teammates stand united in the face of adversity.

Detroit Red Wings are sticking together

Amid adversity, the Detroit Red Wings are sticking together

Alex Lyon is set for his inaugural net appearance since his injury on December 17 versus the Philadelphia Flyers. While he refrains from labeling his team's situation as “urgent” or “desperate,” he emphasizes the natural ebb and flow of every NHL team, highlighting the crucial need for unity among him and his teammates during challenging stretches.

“Urgency’s a weird thing, desperation’s a weird thing,” Lyon said following this morning's practice at Little Caesars Arena. “It’s one of those things that’s almost an acquired skill. I think every team has to find that identity throughout the year of what motivates us. I think everybody kind of goes through that, whether you’re the reigning Stanley Cup champion, or last in the standings.

“I think we’re just trying to kind of work our way through that right now. We got a good group of guys in here and we’re going to stick together and we’re going to lay it all on the line (tonight).”

Red Wings reward Alex Lyon

Bottom Line: Can Lyon lead Detroit back into the win column?

The urgency for the Red Wings to accumulate crucial points in the standings is evident if they aim to surge back into contention within the Atlantic Division, trailing by just four points for the final Wild Card spot. Encouragingly, despite this challenging stretch, the team remains steadfast and united.

Tonight, Lyon and the Red Wings face the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena, commencing at 7:00 PM. Catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit for television coverage and tune in to 97.1 The Ticket for radio updates

