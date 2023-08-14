Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football: The Lions Wide Receiver Has A Message For Owners

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is making headlines not just for his notable skills on the field but also for his candid comments on fantasy football. During an interview on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, St. Brown shared an amusing anecdote about ardent fantasy football fans' direct messages to him. While still understanding the full scale of the fantasy football phenomenon, he has a message for all fantasy football owners.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has A Message For Owners

Here is what St. Brown had to say about fantasy football and the message he has for owners who are on the fence about drafting him.

“I get so many fantasy messages. It's actually insane,” St. Brown said. “I don't understand what the big deal is, why people are so obsessed with fantasy.”

“Shoot, my message is, ‘If you pick me, you will be in good hands.' That's about it.”

“I'm gonna be honest. I haven't had that many bad games in my career,” St. Brown noted. “I get targeted a lot.”

Bottom Line – A Lion Roars in the Fantasy Jungle

The NFL sees many talents come and go, but very few make an impression as rapidly and as strongly as Amon-Ra St. Brown has. While he may be still understanding the full breadth of the fantasy football mania, his message to participants is unambiguous. But one thing is for certain, if St. Brown owned a fantasy football team, he would probably select himself very early in the draft. Whether you're a fantasy football enthusiast or an avid NFL fan, all eyes should be on St. Brown as he continues to leave his mark.