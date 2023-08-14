Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football: The Lions Wide Receiver Has A Message For Owners

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football: St. Brown does not understand the hype surrounding fantasy football, but he does has a message for the people that play it.

W.G. Brady

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is making headlines not just for his notable skills on the field but also for his candid comments on fantasy football. During an interview on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, St. Brown shared an amusing anecdote about ardent fantasy football fans' direct messages to him. While still understanding the full scale of the fantasy football phenomenon, he has a message for all fantasy football owners.

Inside The Article
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy FootballAmon-Ra St. Brown Has A Message For OwnersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A Lion Roars in the Fantasy Jungle
Amon-Ra St. Brown Ben Johnson Jared Goff Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has A Message For Owners

Here is what St. Brown had to say about fantasy football and the message he has for owners who are on the fence about drafting him.

“I get so many fantasy messages. It's actually insane,” St. Brown said. “I don't understand what the big deal is, why people are so obsessed with fantasy.”

“Shoot, my message is, ‘If you pick me, you will be in good hands.' That's about it.”

“I'm gonna be honest. I haven't had that many bad games in my career,” St. Brown noted. “I get targeted a lot.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown’s impressive performance for the Detroit Lions makes him a top pick.
  2. He humorously addresses fantasy football fans' fervor and assures his value in the game.
  3. His advice to fantasy football managers? “If you pick me, you will be in good hands.' That's about it.”
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus Jamaal Williams Jameson Williams NFL WR Rankings NFL Top 100 NFL Network 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Bottom Line – A Lion Roars in the Fantasy Jungle

The NFL sees many talents come and go, but very few make an impression as rapidly and as strongly as Amon-Ra St. Brown has. While he may be still understanding the full breadth of the fantasy football mania, his message to participants is unambiguous. But one thing is for certain, if St. Brown owned a fantasy football team, he would probably select himself very early in the draft. Whether you're a fantasy football enthusiast or an avid NFL fan, all eyes should be on St. Brown as he continues to leave his mark.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?