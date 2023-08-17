Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: Dan Campbell gives optimistic update

During Wednesday's joint training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions faced some heart-stopping moments. Two of their key wide receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (click here to see the unfortunate update on Jamo) suffered injuries. The fanbase and coaching staff held their collective breaths, especially given St. Brown's stellar performance over the past two seasons.

As one of the leading receivers in the NFL, with a remarkable tally of 196 catches, any prolonged absence of St. Brown could pose a significant challenge for the Lions. However, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell brought a sense of relief during his interview on the Stoney & Jansen Show, shedding light on St. Brown's ankle injury status.

“To me, Saint is about as unbreakable as they get, so I’m not worried about it,” said Campbell. “I don’t think this is going to be something major. He could be down a little bit, but tentatively right know, I think we’ll be OK here. This guy can overcome quite a bit, so I think we’ll be alright.”

Bottom Line – The Lions Dodged A Bullet

This is obviously great news for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions, as it would be devastating if he had to miss any time at all in the regular season. One thing if for certain, you can bet the team is going to be VERY CAREFUL with St. Brown for the remainder of the preseason.