Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: Dan Campbell gives optimistic update

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: St. Brown was injured during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday morning, Dan Campbell gave an optimistic update.

W.G. Brady

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: Dan Campbell gives latest update

During Wednesday's joint training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions faced some heart-stopping moments. Two of their key wide receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (click here to see the unfortunate update on Jamo) suffered injuries. The fanbase and coaching staff held their collective breaths, especially given St. Brown's stellar performance over the past two seasons.

Inside The Article
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury: Dan Campbell gives latest updateWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – The Lions Dodged A Bullet
Amon-Ra St. Brown Interviews Jameson Williams Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury

Why it Matters

As one of the leading receivers in the NFL, with a remarkable tally of 196 catches, any prolonged absence of St. Brown could pose a significant challenge for the Lions. However, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell brought a sense of relief during his interview on the Stoney & Jansen Show, shedding light on St. Brown's ankle injury status.

Read More

Dan Campbell Jameson Williams Injury Update

Jameson Williams Injury: Dan Campbell gives unforunate update

Teddy Bridgewater negotiating deal to get desired jersey number with Detroit Lions
David Montgomery comments on lawsuit over alleged pit bull attack

“To me, Saint is about as unbreakable as they get, so I’m not worried about it,” said Campbell. “I don’t think this is going to be something major. He could be down a little bit, but tentatively right know, I think we’ll be OK here. This guy can overcome quite a bit, so I think we’ll be alright.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown, a leading receiver for the Detroit Lions, sustained an ankle injury during a joint practice session with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  2. Coach Dan Campbell remains positive about the situation, praising St. Brown's resilience and suggesting a quick recovery.
  3. The injury, while concerning, is not expected to be a major setback, and St. Brown will soon be back in action.
Dan Campbell Jameson Williams Detroit Lions Jared Goff’s Future With Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – The Lions Dodged A Bullet

This is obviously great news for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions, as it would be devastating if he had to miss any time at all in the regular season. One thing if for certain, you can bet the team is going to be VERY CAREFUL with St. Brown for the remainder of the preseason.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?