Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals what he will NEVER forget about 2021 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's recollection of the wide receivers taken before him in the 2021 NFL Draft offers insight into his mindset and the motivation that fuels his drive for success. Despite an impressive rookie season that earned him a Pro Bowl nod, St. Brown still holds on to the memory of those drafted ahead of him.

Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals what he will NEVER forget about NFL Draft

During an episode of the Detroit Lions' preseason series "Hard Knocks: Training Camp," Amon-Ra St. Brown showcased his remarkable memory by listing the 16 wide receivers taken before him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I actually still think about it,” the wideout admitted on Monday's NFL Total Access with Mike Yam. “I actually have my goals written down in my notebook. What I want to achieve every year. So, what I want to achieve this year going into the season, my personal goals, and then right below that I have the 16 receivers written down, where they went to college right below that. And so, I read that whole list three times before I go to practice every day. It's something I'll never forget. Something I make sure I'm always reminded of.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions wide receiver, recalls the 16 wide receivers drafted before him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

St. Brown writes down his personal goals each year and includes the list of receivers and their college affiliations below.

He reads the entire list three times before every practice to remind himself of his journey and maintain his determination.

St. Brown has achieved more receptions than any of the other receivers on the list, totaling 196 receptions in his first two seasons.

His success fuels his confidence in the potential impact of the Lions' offensive rookies in the upcoming season.

St. Brown's dedication and motivation reflect his commitment to proving himself and achieving his goals.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's unwavering commitment to the list of wide receivers drafted before him exemplifies the relentless pursuit of success. By consistently reminding himself of those names and their college affiliations, St. Brown maintains a level of motivation and focus that drives his exceptional on-field performance. His dedication to personal growth and the pursuit of his goals sets him apart as a player determined to make a lasting impact in the NFL. As Lions fans witness his continued success, they recognize the influence of his unwavering dedication and determination. St. Brown's journey serves as a powerful reminder that overcoming challenges and using setbacks as fuel for future achievements can lead to extraordinary accomplishments.