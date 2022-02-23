Analyst suggests blockbuster NFL Draft trade involving Detroit Lions

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many experts have said that the top of this year’s draft class is weaker than usual, which will make it difficult for the Lions to trade down as it will be tough to find a team willing to come up to No. 2.

But could the Lions end up moving up to No. 1 in the draft?

According to Chad Forbes, the Jacksonville Jaguars should offer the Lions the No. 1 overall pick.

“If Jaguars GM Trent Baalke doesn’t make an offer to Lions Brad Holmes involving 1st overall pick at the combine, not doing his job. Jags should request Picks 2, 66 & next yrs 3rd. Settle on 2, 66 & 2023 4th if necessary. Lions say No? Take Hutchinson 1st & address OT in FA.”

Nation, do you think the Lions could be in love with Aidan Hutchinson enough to trade up to No. 1 to make sure they land him? Personally, I do not think there is a chance in hell that Holmes would make this deal.

If the Jaguars take Hutchinson No. 1, I would expect the Lions to attempt to trade down and if they can’t, select Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2.