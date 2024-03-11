Search

Paul Tyler

Angry Detroit Red Wings fans demand the removal of Priority Waste uniform patch

Red Wings Notes

Angry Detroit Red Wings fans overwhelmingly have voiced their desire to see the Priority Waste jersey patch removed.

The superstitious nature of hockey players and fans is currently on full display with the near-universal negative reaction to the Detroit Red Wings‘ decision late last month to feature an advertisement for Priority Waste Management on their uniform. The introduction of the new uniform look has been met with overwhelming disapproval, coinciding with the Red Wings winless streak in the five games following the update. Unsurprisingly, fans are now vocalizing demands for the removal of the advertisement in hopes of reversing the team’s fortunes.

Angry Detroit Red Wings fans

Detroit’s jersey partnership was met with overwhelming disapproval

The Red Wings announced the partnership in late February with Priority Waste Management, a company out of Clinton Township, MI that describes itself as “Michigan’s premiere waste management and dumpster company, with the finest garbage disposal and recycling services.”

The Red Wings experienced a rough start to their new uniform update, suffering a defeat to the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena, followed by a disheartening 4-0 shutout against division rivals, the Florida Panthers. Their misfortunes extended on the road, enduring three consecutive losses to the Colorado Avalanche, the struggling Arizona Coyotes, and the Vegas Golden Knights. Notably, two of these matchups saw opposing players achieving hat tricks against Detroit.

Adding to their challenges, Detroit’s captain, Dylan Larkin, sustained an injury towards the end of the loss to Florida and has been sidelined since. Initial projections suggest he could miss at least the next two weeks, further compounding the team’s difficulties.

All of these events have unfolded in the immediate aftermath of Detroit adding the Priority Waste patch to their uniforms. Whether coincidental or not, Red Wings fans have become even more outspoken in their desire to see the partnership come to an end, particularly given the team’s downward spiral since the update.

10 Detroit Red Wings

Bottom Line: Is the curse of the patch real?

As mentioned earlier, hockey players and fans are often regarded as one of the most superstitious groups in sports. While the placement of an advertisement on the Red Wings jersey hasn’t directly caused their recent losses, many believe that it may have disrupted the mojo generated by Detroit’s season-high winning streak.

Until the Red Wings can reignite their winning ways, it wouldn’t be unexpected to witness fans persistently demanding the removal of the Priority Waste jersey patch in hopes of restoring the team’s positive energy and luck.

