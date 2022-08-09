Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson weigh in on ‘Hard Knocks’ with Detroit Lions

HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is set to begin on Tuesday night and a couple of legends will be tuning in for the show.

Those legends are Lions’ Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

Barry and Calvin recently spoke to ESPN about Hard Knocks and both said they would be watching

Barry noted that this is “one of the more anticipated seasons in recent history” for the Detroit Lions.

From ESPN:

Lions greats Sanders and Johnson remain the most recognizable faces in franchise history, and both said they’ll be watching. Sanders told ESPN he is feeling “excitement” and “anticipation” around this year’s team. He calls it “one of the more anticipated seasons in recent history.”

Johnson also sees the value a show like “Hard Knocks” can bring to the city.

“I remember we would kick it back and forth in the locker room whenever it would be on. Some guys thought it would be a distraction and some guys would say that’s what Detroit needs,” Johnson said. “But it would have been cool. I don’t remember exactly what I was saying at the time, whether it was a distraction or not, but in hindsight, it would’ve been a great opportunity.”

As far as Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell goes, he is not worried about winning Hard Knocks.

“Yeah, I’m not — honestly, I’m not even worried about it,” he said Monday. “I’m not worried about ‘Hard Knocks,’ I’m not worried about winning ‘Hard Knocks.’ I’m just worried about trying to get this team better and see if we can win some games here, which is the whole point of this.”

How to watch HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

Nation, how do you feel about this? Do you think ‘Hard Knocks’ will be a distraction for the Detroit Lions, or do you think it is a great opportunity to show what they are all about?

