Barry Trotz makes decision for 2022-23 NHL season

With the Detroit Red Wings needing a new head coach after general manager Steve Yzerman elected not to retain the services of Jeff Blashill, speculation immediately began to abound as to who his next hire would be. Not long after the 2021-22 NHL Season ended, the New York Islanders stunned many in the hockey world by jettisoning veteran coach Barry Trotz, who was almost immediately named by fans and pundits as a potential candidate.

And while reports indicated that Trotz and Yzerman have spoken with one another, it sounds as though Trotz won’t be behind the Red Wings bench this upcoming season – or any NHL team, for that matter. According to Darren Dreger, he’s turned down the position of head coach for the Winnipeg Jets and will not be returning to coaching just yet.

Sources say Barry Trotz has decided NOT to immediately jump back into coaching. Trotz informed the Winnipeg Jets of his decision today and intends on continuing to focus on family. Trotz acknowledged how difficult the decision was to not accept the head coaching job in Winnipeg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2022

Barry Trotz has made his decision for next year

Trotz spent the first 15 seasons of his NHL coaching career behind the bench of the Nashville Predators, leading them to the postseason seven times including a 1st round upset over Detroit in 2012. He would later lead the Washington Capitals to their 1st Stanley Cup win in franchise history in 2018. He holds a career record of 914-670-60-168.

Upon his hiring by the Islanders in 2018, they would finish that campaign as the NHL’s top defensive squad in their own zone while also allowing the least amount of goals of the then-31 teams.

In the meantime, Yzerman will continue his focus on zeroing in on the next coach of the Red Wings. Among the reported candidates that still remain up for grabs include former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn, as well as Tampa Bay Lightning current assistant Derek Lalonde, who is currently in the midst of his 3rd straight Stanley Cup Final with the team.

With Trotz’ name off the list, we’ll keep our eyes peeled on what Yzerman’s next move is.

